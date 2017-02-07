Lady in a Garden

Acrylic painting inspired by the work of Frederick Frieseke.
Spreading happiness through photography"
Discover the mysteries of nature
Nature notes from the Forest of Dean
Curiosity run amok . . .
If you can dream it ... We will plan it
... der allerbeste Blog der Welt. Wer's nicht glaubt, der liest.
Sculpture sur bois
Online zeitung
Thinks and again mumbles!!
Two Chicks Learning the Art of Preparedness
blogging and oil painting about my daily adventures in art & life...come follow along!
"El Mundo Visible es Sólo un Pretexto" / "The Visible World is Just a Pretext".-
Independent Authors Unite!
Welcome to my world..a tapestry of thoughts and forms conceived in my mind
Well, almost every day.
Ein- und Ausblicke gewähren
Smile! You’re at the best WordPress.com site ever
A team of Baby Boomers and More
Un blog experimental qui s'efforce de saisir la poesie dans le quotidien des images, des choses, des moments .... et plus encore
A site for the Barsetshire Diaries Books and others
A Gypsy, Bismillah & Esmerelda The Spider Sit With Yama At The Vaitarna
My life in 2016
“Quizás viajar no sea suficiente para prevenir la intolerancia, pero si logra demostrarnos que todas las personas lloran, ríen, comen, se preocupan y mueren, puede entonces introducir la idea de que si tratamos de entendernos los unos a los otros, quizás hasta nos hagamos amigos” – Maya Angelou
Life is a time of purpose and anointed blossoming...
Trust your own instinct. Your mistakes might as well be your own, instead of someone else’s. Billy Wilder
Living my Life Where my Feet Are
My Loves*Nom Nom*Furbabies*Faith*Going Places*Momma Daisy & Apple
"Literature is language charged with meaning." Ezra Pound
Kate's views on life edited by three opinionated cats
Tonight I Dream. Tomorrow I Do!
Fine Art by Barbara Gurry Rowell
♥♥ ♥♥ MES PLUS BEAUX BISOUS D'AMITIES A VOUS ♥♥ ♥♥
life as I see it... with a humorous twist!
February 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm
Wow! That’s beautiful, Elizabeth. I love the colors. I’m curious how long it took you to paint this? Thanks for sharing! xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 6:30 pm
Thank you, Jill. It took me two days. I ran out of canvas so I painted it on cardboard. lol.
LikeLike
February 7, 2017 at 6:03 pm
Stunning, Elizabeth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 6:30 pm
Thanks so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 7:20 pm
It’s so beautiful, Elizabeth! Loved your creativity… 🙂
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 9:11 pm
Thanks, Maniparna. xo
LikeLike
February 7, 2017 at 8:53 pm
This is so beautiful, Elizabeth! You are so talented xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 9:12 pm
I”m just a hack, but thank you for the lovely compliment, Clare. xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 9:15 pm
You are too modest. You have real artistic skill xx
LikeLike
February 7, 2017 at 9:12 pm
Such a fine piece of art. Beautiful painting, Elizabeth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 9:13 pm
Thank you, Iris. xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 9:16 pm
❤ My pleasure! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 9:37 pm
Elizabeth!! That is so beautiful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 11:50 pm
Thanks so much, Cynthia. xo
LikeLike
February 7, 2017 at 11:30 pm
Elizabeth
This work has real quality, fine indeed
john
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 7, 2017 at 11:51 pm
Thank you for the wonderful compliment, John.
LikeLike