Lady in a Garden

Acrylic painting inspired by the work of Frederick Frieseke.

Acrylic painting by Elizabeth Parsons

Acrylic painting by Elizabeth Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

  1. Jill Weatherholt
    February 7, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    Wow! That’s beautiful, Elizabeth. I love the colors. I’m curious how long it took you to paint this? Thanks for sharing! xo

  3. Maniparna Sengupta Majumder
    February 7, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    It’s so beautiful, Elizabeth! Loved your creativity… 🙂

  4. clarepooley33
    February 7, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    This is so beautiful, Elizabeth! You are so talented xx

  5. Iris@poetsmith
    February 7, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Such a fine piece of art. Beautiful painting, Elizabeth.

  6. Cynthia Reyes
    February 7, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Elizabeth!! That is so beautiful.

  7. john flanagan
    February 7, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Elizabeth
    This work has real quality, fine indeed

    john

