Painting Acrylic

My Honey Playing his Violin

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist.

2 thoughts on “Painting Acrylic

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    January 19, 2017 at 6:52 am

    What an amazing and gifted man….
    a really lovely moment captured….thanks so much for sharing with us Liza xxxxx

  2. Jill Weatherholt
    January 19, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I saw this on Facebook this morning…so beautiful, Elizabeth. It’s so nice to have you back. ❤

