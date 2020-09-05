Return to Sycamore Springs

Hadn’t been back to Sycamore Springs for 3 years so Eric and I decided to take a little trip and hike around the park.
September 5, 2020 at 8:12 pm
Absolutely love these photos….is it a REAL town or just a park?? Such an interesting looking place
which would be a great place for wedding photo shoots and the like! Glad you were both able to get out and about…hope to see more days like these😉😘☺😊
September 6, 2020 at 9:54 am
Not a real town, it’s a free private park. You hit the nail on the head about weddings, Deb. They have a lovely old renovated church for weddings and one of their largest shelter houses also has a bandstand. Lots of weddings there. Lots of campers, but it was nice. We walked around for 3 hours and never came into close contact with anyone. Love you. 😗
September 5, 2020 at 11:58 pm
Wonderful post. Awesome & Cute pic. I like. Iam so happy. Enjoy .
September 6, 2020 at 9:47 am
Thank you for stopping by and leaving such a charming comment. ☺
September 16, 2020 at 10:48 am
lovely photos, and perfect weather for it too. Nothing beats a walk to see the sites, with good company.
September 16, 2020 at 4:31 pm
Thanks, my friend. You are so right. Hope life is treating you well. 🙂
September 17, 2020 at 9:47 am
We are alright, it’s almost Amelia’s first birthday, and that balances all the craziness of the year so all in all we are doing not too shabby!
