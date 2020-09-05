Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Return to Sycamore Springs

Hadn’t been back to Sycamore Springs for 3 years so Eric and I decided to take a little trip and hike around the park.

Spiral Stairs to Bridge

Trail-From Bridge

Bridge Across Gorge

Me-Bridge Across Gorge

Eric and Buddy on Bridge

Trail at Top of Hill

Buddy on a Trail

Cute Tunnel

Eric in Tunnel

Selfie in Tunnel

Orange Jewelweed and Boulder

Meadow

Village

Village 2

Village Town Hall

Flowers

Curved Bridge

Me-Enjoying the Day

Eric on Curved Bridge

Lily Pads in Pond

Cute Play House

Another Bridge

Little Wooden Rocking Horse

Little Donkey and Goats

7 thoughts on “Return to Sycamore Springs

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    September 5, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Absolutely love these photos….is it a REAL town or just a park?? Such an interesting looking place
    which would be a great place for wedding photo shoots and the like! Glad you were both able to get out and about…hope to see more days like these😉😘☺😊

    • Elizabeth Melton Parsons
      September 6, 2020 at 9:54 am

      Not a real town, it’s a free private park. You hit the nail on the head about weddings, Deb. They have a lovely old renovated church for weddings and one of their largest shelter houses also has a bandstand. Lots of weddings there. Lots of campers, but it was nice. We walked around for 3 hours and never came into close contact with anyone. Love you. 😗

  2. rajkkhoja
    September 5, 2020 at 11:58 pm

    Wonderful post. Awesome & Cute pic. I like. Iam so happy. Enjoy .

  3. Elizabeth Melton Parsons
    September 6, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Thank you for stopping by and leaving such a charming comment. ☺

  4. Ste J
    September 16, 2020 at 10:48 am

    lovely photos, and perfect weather for it too. Nothing beats a walk to see the sites, with good company.

