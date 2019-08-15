Bee on a Sunflower

This little bee wasn’t interest in me. He was too busy getting the nectar from this beauty at the sunflower field–Patoka Lake.
August 15, 2019 at 8:19 pm
What a beautiful shot, Elizabeth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 15, 2019 at 8:40 pm
Thanks, Clare. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 16, 2019 at 5:18 pm
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 15, 2019 at 10:44 pm
I adore sunflowers and this just one reason why…. Nice to see someone else thinks so too😉beeautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 16, 2019 at 8:05 pm
Yep, one of my favorites. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 16, 2019 at 11:46 am
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 17, 2019 at 3:34 am
Beautiful and bright. Summer really is a gorgeous season.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 19, 2019 at 8:33 pm
Yes it is, my friend. Just wish it was a little cooler right now. Been miserable at work with 95 degrees and high humidity. Hope you’re having pleasant weather. 🙂
LikeLike
August 20, 2019 at 3:36 am
The British weather is typical for summer, either rainy or sunny, and frequently both in the same day.
LikeLiked by 1 person