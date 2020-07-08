Pioneer Mothers Forest

Walking through an old growth forest…
Related
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
July 8, 2020 at 6:26 pm
That looks so beautiful and I’d be tempted to pick a bunch of those flowers too!!! Are they daisies?? Just so magical🌸
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 9, 2020 at 5:25 pm
Yes, daisies. One of my favorite flowers. I was very tempted to pick a bunch, but managed to control myself. But only because I was pretty far from home and it was blistering hot. I figured they’d die before I got them to water. 🙂
LikeLike
July 8, 2020 at 7:38 pm
Wow! Gorgeous shots, Elizabeth! Thanks for sharing. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 9, 2020 at 5:22 pm
Thanks, Jill. 🙂
LikeLike
July 16, 2020 at 7:53 pm
So lovely, Elizabeth! I love walking in the woods on a summer’s day. What an interesting butterfly/moth!
LikeLike
July 16, 2020 at 10:37 pm
I believe that is a Leconte’s Haploa moth. I though it was interesting too…like a black and white kite. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 18, 2020 at 4:18 pm
Yes it is! Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person