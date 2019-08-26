Polyphemus Moth and Others

The Polyphemus moth is a very large and beautiful silk moth-named after Polyphemus, the giant cyclops in Greek mythology. Snapped this picture at work on Friday. It’s the second one I’ve seen this month at work.
August 26, 2019 at 9:53 pm
Interesting Moths!!
August 27, 2019 at 2:29 pm
Thanks!
August 26, 2019 at 10:13 pm
Wish all moths were this pretty lol Some of them give me the eebie jeebies!
August 27, 2019 at 2:28 pm
LOL…
August 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm
Such beautiful moths! The ‘eyes’ on the Polyphemus moth really stand out.
August 30, 2019 at 7:32 pm
Thanks, Clare. ❤
August 30, 2019 at 7:51 pm
❤
September 2, 2019 at 8:46 am
They are gorgeous, Elizabeth. And interesting too! nature never ceases to amaze.
My apologies for not visiting your blog much in recent weeks, Elizabeth. With two books to bring to fruition (now both released, thank God), my hands have been full. I hope you and your loved ones are well.
September 2, 2019 at 3:04 pm
Thanks, Cynthia. Yes, nature is amazing. No worries. I know how busy you are and I too never seem to have time for visiting since returning to work . ☺ Everyone here is good. Thank you. My very best regards to your lovely family as well..
