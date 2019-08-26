Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Polyphemus Moth and Others

The Polyphemus moth is a very large and beautiful silk moth-named after Polyphemus, the giant cyclops in Greek mythology. Snapped this picture at work on Friday. It’s the second one I’ve seen this month at work.

The Beautiful Imperial Moth

And my favorite, The Lovely Luna Moth

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

  deliberatelydebbie
    August 26, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Wish all moths were this pretty lol Some of them give me the eebie jeebies!

  Clare Pooley
    August 28, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Such beautiful moths! The ‘eyes’ on the Polyphemus moth really stand out.

  Cynthia Reyes
    September 2, 2019 at 8:46 am

    They are gorgeous, Elizabeth. And interesting too! nature never ceases to amaze.
    My apologies for not visiting your blog much in recent weeks, Elizabeth. With two books to bring to fruition (now both released, thank God), my hands have been full. I hope you and your loved ones are well.

