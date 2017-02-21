It’s release day for Jill’s book. Check it out. 🙂
February 21, 2017 at 4:33 pm
Aw…thank you so much for sharing, Elizabeth! I really appreciate it. ❤
February 22, 2017 at 9:45 am
My pleasure, Jill. ❤
February 22, 2017 at 11:25 am
❤
February 22, 2017 at 11:31 am
I got the Kindle version so had to pre-order, but supposed to receive it on March 1. Not too long. 🙂
February 22, 2017 at 11:54 am
Thank you, Elizabeth. I didn’t realize it was going to be in stores yesterday. My cousin, from Alabama, emailed me yesterday to tell me should found it at Barnes & Noble. This is all a bit overwhelming for someone who prefers to “lay low.” Thank you for your support! ❤
February 22, 2017 at 2:48 pm
I’m like that too, Jill. My hardest thing was book signings. You’ll get more used to it.
February 22, 2017 at 8:15 pm
I’d break out in hives! 🙂
February 23, 2017 at 12:34 am
lol.
