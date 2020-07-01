Pretty Blooms

Related
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
July 1, 2020 at 4:08 pm
Gorgeous blooms Elizabeth! I hope you’re doing well.❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 2, 2020 at 12:29 pm
Thanks, Jill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 1, 2020 at 8:13 pm
Are these from your garden? They truly are very pretty!! I’m extremely jealous lol
LikeLike
July 2, 2020 at 12:29 pm
No need to be jealous. I’ve done no gardening this year. But a few of these beauties popped up anyway.
LikeLike
July 8, 2020 at 6:27 pm
Very lucky!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 2, 2020 at 1:04 pm
beautiful. How are you doing?
LikeLike
July 4, 2020 at 6:46 pm
Doing okay, Elaine. Isolating. How are you?
LikeLike
July 6, 2020 at 6:01 am
Beautiful flowers, loving those vibrant colours. Nature is a talented designer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 8, 2020 at 1:57 pm
Thanks, my friend. Hope you are doing well and reading lots of interesting books. I am in self lock down and have read 35 books in 40 days. LOL. Nothing like isolation to amp up those reading hours.
LikeLike
July 9, 2020 at 6:27 am
Between looking after baby Amelia and hunting for some more work, I am squeezing in a few books, including a fascinating book on Danish hymns and hymnmakers. I do love to mix up my reading.
We are doing well, stuck in England for the time being until we are able to fly back to the Philippines so that is frustrating and challenging.
I’m glad you are flying through the books, that is an impressive reading rate, I am jealous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 15, 2020 at 4:12 pm
Beautiful flowers, Elizabeth! That pink and yellow gladiolus is really something!
Take care, my friend. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 16, 2020 at 6:50 pm
Thanks, Clare. It’s my favorite I think. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 16, 2020 at 6:51 pm
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person