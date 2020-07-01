Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Pretty Blooms

by 13 Comments

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

13 thoughts on “Pretty Blooms

Leave a comment

  1. Jill Weatherholt
    July 1, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    Gorgeous blooms Elizabeth! I hope you’re doing well.❤️

  2. deliberatelydebbie
    July 1, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    Are these from your garden? They truly are very pretty!! I’m extremely jealous lol

  3. E.p. Snider
    July 2, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    beautiful. How are you doing?

  4. Ste J
    July 6, 2020 at 6:01 am

    Beautiful flowers, loving those vibrant colours. Nature is a talented designer.

    • Elizabeth Melton Parsons
      July 8, 2020 at 1:57 pm

      Thanks, my friend. Hope you are doing well and reading lots of interesting books. I am in self lock down and have read 35 books in 40 days. LOL. Nothing like isolation to amp up those reading hours.

      • Ste J
        July 9, 2020 at 6:27 am

        Between looking after baby Amelia and hunting for some more work, I am squeezing in a few books, including a fascinating book on Danish hymns and hymnmakers. I do love to mix up my reading.

        We are doing well, stuck in England for the time being until we are able to fly back to the Philippines so that is frustrating and challenging.

        I’m glad you are flying through the books, that is an impressive reading rate, I am jealous.

  5. Clare Pooley
    July 15, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Beautiful flowers, Elizabeth! That pink and yellow gladiolus is really something!
    Take care, my friend. ❤

