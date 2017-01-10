Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I Carry Your Heart With Me

i carry your heart with me

i carry your heart with me (i carry it in
my heart) i am never without it (anywhere
i go you go, my dear; and whatever is done
by only me is your doing, my darling)
i fear
no fate (for you are my fate, my sweet) i want
no world (for beautiful you are my world, my true)
and it’s you are whatever a moon has always meant
and whatever a sun will always sing is you

here is the deepest secret nobody knows
(here is the root of the root and the bud of the bud
and the sky of the sky of a tree called life; which grows
higher than the soul can hope or mind can hide)
and this is the wonder that’s keeping the stars apart

i carry your heart (i carry it in my heart)

e. e. Cummings

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

2 thoughts on "I Carry Your Heart With Me

  1. john flanagan
    January 10, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Elizabeth

    Happy New Year!

  2. Cynthia Reyes
    January 10, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Ah. So beautiful. Thanks for sharing, dear Elizabeth.

