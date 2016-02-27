Photos From my Garden

Advertisements
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
February 27, 2016 at 9:18 am
A beautiful garden. G:)
February 27, 2016 at 10:30 am
Thank you! 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 9:50 am
I can easily see you spending time, enjoying the surroundings !
February 27, 2016 at 10:29 am
Sometimes I do. 🙂 Happy weekend.
February 27, 2016 at 10:31 am
What a great garden! Are you already seeing this kind of blooming there?
February 27, 2016 at 10:38 am
They never really stopped, Marissa. Just slowed down. I took these off and on during the winter.
February 27, 2016 at 7:29 pm
Wow! Pretty cool!
February 27, 2016 at 10:47 am
It’s beautiful, Elizabeth! What a great place to relax, reflect, write, or just be. Enjoy!
February 27, 2016 at 5:06 pm
Hope you’re having a lovely Saturday, Jill. The gardens here need a lot of help, but they will get there eventually. 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 11:26 am
What a cheery sight, Elizabeth! And all those plants remind me of the gardens in Jamaica. Ah… gives me nice thoughts of the ‘tropics’, especially at this time of year.
February 27, 2016 at 5:04 pm
Glad to provide you with tropical thoughts, Cynthia. 🙂 I’ve never been to Jamaica, but my husband has and he loves it there.
February 27, 2016 at 2:54 pm
What a beautiful place ..I just love the myriad hues… 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 4:47 pm
Thank you, Maniparna. My favorites are the yellow hibiscus. It was buried by the fire stick bushes and I didn’t know it was there until I trimmed them. A lovely surprise. 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 4:54 pm
They are really beautiful… 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 2:56 pm
wow – the garden…elegant images – feeling in garden of Eden…
February 27, 2016 at 4:44 pm
Thank you so very much for stopping by and leaving your kind comment. 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 3:03 pm
Wow how lovely Elizabeth Thank you for posting them 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 4:44 pm
You are very welcome. Thank you for the lovely comment, Marie. ❤
February 27, 2016 at 5:15 pm
That’s a beautiful garden you have there, Elizabeth. I envy you. Winter is still alive up north, dumping cold air and snow.
February 27, 2016 at 5:37 pm
Thanks, Noel. I wouldn’t mind a little snow. I miss it. 🙂
February 27, 2016 at 10:38 pm
Lovely photos Elizabeth! Perhaps working in the garden and making it ‘yours’ will help with your homesickness. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Hugs xx ❤
February 28, 2016 at 1:25 pm
🙂 ❤
February 28, 2016 at 2:21 am
The garden is looking beautiful Elizabeth. So full of colour.
xxx Gigantic Hugs xxx
February 28, 2016 at 1:25 pm
Thanks so much, David. BTW, love the new photo. 🙂 ((HUGS))
February 28, 2016 at 5:12 am
What a beautiful garden you have, Elizabeth
a joy to behold
Best Always
john
February 28, 2016 at 1:24 pm
Thanks, John. It really isn’t. It needs lots of work, but I picked the best to show. 🙂
February 28, 2016 at 2:31 pm
YOUR BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS…GREETINGS
February 28, 2016 at 3:25 pm
hello and thank you very much. 🙂
February 28, 2016 at 3:02 pm
What a lovely garden Elizabeth. Love your patio 😀 ❤
February 28, 2016 at 3:24 pm
Yep…that’s my favorite spot. Thanks, hon. ❤
February 28, 2016 at 3:26 pm
Thought so 😀 ❤
February 28, 2016 at 3:40 pm
Gardening needs a lot of water…most of it in the form of perspiration!!! I guess, you had to perspire quite a bit! 🙂
February 28, 2016 at 7:36 pm
lol… I don’t get hot too often, but I must admit to shedding a few drops while cutting back this jungle. 😀
February 29, 2016 at 2:27 pm
Looks lovely Elizabeth.
🙂
February 29, 2016 at 3:29 pm
Thanks so much, Staci. 🙂
February 29, 2016 at 3:32 pm
🙂
March 3, 2016 at 6:15 am
That’s a lovely garden and I bet a great place to read as well.
March 3, 2016 at 1:53 pm
Yes, it is. Thanks! 😀
March 3, 2016 at 1:06 pm
Bonsoir ELIZABHET super toutes ses fleurs je vois arriver le printemps
je viens t’offrir
La fleur de L’amitié prends en soin
L’amitié à une grande place dans la vie
A toi de la garder
Certaines places sont cassables
Mais une amitié fidèle ne peut pas se briser
Alors donnons nous la main
Belle soirée , bises , Bernard
Belle fin de semaine
March 3, 2016 at 1:55 pm
Thank you, Bernard. I wish you a beautiful weekend as well. 🙂 ❤
March 4, 2016 at 4:54 pm
Beautiful! You’re making me eager for spring!
March 4, 2016 at 8:40 pm
Thank you for coming by and leaving your thoughts. I think everyone is getting anxious for spring. 🙂
March 9, 2016 at 8:31 am
Bon mercredi gentille ELIZABETH ainsi qu’à votre famille , amis (ies) ,proches
Bernard bises
March 9, 2016 at 8:39 am
Thank you, Bernard. 🙂 Happy Wednesday! Love and hugs to you and your family. ❤
March 13, 2016 at 3:36 pm
Bonsoir gentille ELIZABETH
Le Bonheur est une plume
La plus légère qui soit
Jamais assez belle pour toi
Ma Plume je la partage avec toi
Le Bonheur se cueille comme une fleur
Il faut prendre soin avec précaution
Il faut attention que celui-ci ne se fane pas
Par ces petits mots de Bonheur
Passe une agréable soirée
Prends bien soin de toi
Bises , Bernard
Je t’offre un petit café ou tisane
March 13, 2016 at 7:08 pm
Thank you! ❤
March 14, 2016 at 4:58 pm
As I commented under the wrong post, I will repeat myself here, OMG, you live in heaven!
March 15, 2016 at 8:23 am
lol…Well I wouldn’t exactly call it that, my friend. But it has it’s good points. 😉 Thanks, Resa. ❤
March 16, 2016 at 1:11 am
Beautiful photos! My flowers never look that good!
March 16, 2016 at 8:08 am
Thanks so much! 🙂
March 21, 2016 at 10:32 pm
So lovely. Are you settled yet?
March 22, 2016 at 7:08 am
Good morning, Elaine. I’m settled, I guess. Still doing some painting and the garden needs lots more help. I’m not sure this will ever feel like home to me. How are you doing?
March 27, 2016 at 9:34 pm
What beautiful flowrs! Thanks for sharing them! ~Rita
March 28, 2016 at 8:34 am
Thanks so much, Rita. 🙂
April 7, 2016 at 11:36 pm
Wow, love the 2nd and 3rd, esp. The fruit of your love. Wish I had your green thumb.
April 8, 2016 at 11:58 am
Thanks so much for the nice compliment. 🙂
April 13, 2016 at 1:59 pm
C’est magnifique 😊
April 14, 2016 at 7:13 am
Than you so much for taking the time to visit and leave your kind remarks. 🙂
April 16, 2016 at 12:08 pm
Beautiful flowers and plants 🙂
April 16, 2016 at 3:07 pm
Thank you so much! 🙂
August 23, 2016 at 3:29 pm
November 30, 2017 at 1:14 am
Nice photos, you really have a beautiful garden.
December 3, 2017 at 11:33 am
Thanks! 🙂
