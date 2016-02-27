Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Photos From my Garden

by 63 Comments

patio2 croton-by patio wandering jew pink rose3 Photo0077 hibiscus-yellow (2) hibiscus-pink hibiscus-orange fire stick devil's backbone-2-21-16 banana tree yellow flower DSCN0195

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

63 thoughts on “Photos From my Garden

  1. Le Fragi
    February 27, 2016 at 9:18 am

    A beautiful garden. G:)

  2. quiall
    February 27, 2016 at 9:50 am

    I can easily see you spending time, enjoying the surroundings !

  3. Marissa Bergen
    February 27, 2016 at 10:31 am

    What a great garden! Are you already seeing this kind of blooming there?

  4. Jill Weatherholt
    February 27, 2016 at 10:47 am

    It’s beautiful, Elizabeth! What a great place to relax, reflect, write, or just be. Enjoy!

  5. Cynthia Reyes
    February 27, 2016 at 11:26 am

    What a cheery sight, Elizabeth! And all those plants remind me of the gardens in Jamaica. Ah… gives me nice thoughts of the ‘tropics’, especially at this time of year.

  6. Maniparna Sengupta Majumder
    February 27, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    What a beautiful place ..I just love the myriad hues… 🙂

  7. mihrank
    February 27, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    wow – the garden…elegant images – feeling in garden of Eden…

  8. Marie Therese
    February 27, 2016 at 3:03 pm

    Wow how lovely Elizabeth Thank you for posting them 🙂

  9. Noel Williams ...www.klassicportraits.com...www.photopincher.com
    February 27, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    That’s a beautiful garden you have there, Elizabeth. I envy you. Winter is still alive up north, dumping cold air and snow.

  10. clarepooley33
    February 27, 2016 at 10:38 pm

    Lovely photos Elizabeth! Perhaps working in the garden and making it ‘yours’ will help with your homesickness. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Hugs xx ❤

  11. davidprosser
    February 28, 2016 at 2:21 am

    The garden is looking beautiful Elizabeth. So full of colour.
    xxx Gigantic Hugs xxx

  12. john flanagan
    February 28, 2016 at 5:12 am

    What a beautiful garden you have, Elizabeth
    a joy to behold

    Best Always

    john

  13. BERKANALUZ
    February 28, 2016 at 2:31 pm

    YOUR BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS…GREETINGS

  14. Ralph
    February 28, 2016 at 3:02 pm

    What a lovely garden Elizabeth. Love your patio 😀 ❤

  15. Know-All
    February 28, 2016 at 3:40 pm

    Gardening needs a lot of water…most of it in the form of perspiration!!! I guess, you had to perspire quite a bit! 🙂

  16. stacilys
    February 29, 2016 at 2:27 pm

    Looks lovely Elizabeth.
    🙂

  17. Ste J
    March 3, 2016 at 6:15 am

    That’s a lovely garden and I bet a great place to read as well.

  18. bernard25
    March 3, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    Bonsoir ELIZABHET super toutes ses fleurs je vois arriver le printemps
    je viens t’offrir
    La fleur de L’amitié prends en soin
    L’amitié à une grande place dans la vie
    A toi de la garder
    Certaines places sont cassables
    Mais une amitié fidèle ne peut pas se briser
    Alors donnons nous la main
    Belle soirée , bises , Bernard
    Belle fin de semaine

  19. Elizabeth Melton Parsons
    March 3, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    Thank you, Bernard. I wish you a beautiful weekend as well. 🙂 ❤

  20. 12emily75
    March 4, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    Beautiful! You’re making me eager for spring!

  21. bernard25
    March 9, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Bon mercredi gentille ELIZABETH ainsi qu’à votre famille , amis (ies) ,proches
    Bernard bises

  22. bernard25
    March 13, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    Bonsoir gentille ELIZABETH
    Le Bonheur est une plume
    La plus légère qui soit
    Jamais assez belle pour toi
    Ma Plume je la partage avec toi
    Le Bonheur se cueille comme une fleur
    Il faut prendre soin avec précaution
    Il faut attention que celui-ci ne se fane pas
    Par ces petits mots de Bonheur
    Passe une agréable soirée
    Prends bien soin de toi
    Bises , Bernard

    Je t’offre un petit café ou tisane

  23. Resa
    March 14, 2016 at 4:58 pm

    As I commented under the wrong post, I will repeat myself here, OMG, you live in heaven!

  24. Opinionated Man
    March 16, 2016 at 1:11 am

    Beautiful photos! My flowers never look that good!

  25. epsnider
    March 21, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    So lovely. Are you settled yet?

  26. newyorknorthfineart
    March 27, 2016 at 9:34 pm

    What beautiful flowrs! Thanks for sharing them! ~Rita

  27. Holistic Wayfarer
    April 7, 2016 at 11:36 pm

    Wow, love the 2nd and 3rd, esp. The fruit of your love. Wish I had your green thumb.

  29. kokodynia
    April 16, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    Beautiful flowers and plants 🙂

  31. shawnthompsonart
    November 30, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Nice photos, you really have a beautiful garden.

