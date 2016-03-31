Vincent van Gogh

A tribute painting to van Gogh on his birthday (March 30, 1853) from my son Eric.
March 31, 2016 at 10:40 am
G:)
April 4, 2016 at 8:48 am
Wow, very cool. Thanks for letting me know about this.🙂
March 31, 2016 at 10:44 am
Congrats, Eric.
April 4, 2016 at 8:48 am
Thanks.🙂
March 31, 2016 at 11:03 am
Talent certainly runs in the family, Elizabeth. Nice job, Eric!
April 4, 2016 at 8:48 am
Thank you, Jill.🙂
March 31, 2016 at 11:22 am
Brilliant! May I ask how old he is?
April 4, 2016 at 8:49 am
Thank you, Marissa. He’s 21.
April 4, 2016 at 4:31 pm
Very talented.
March 31, 2016 at 11:25 am
Absolutely brilliant work Eric 😯😆
April 4, 2016 at 8:50 am
Thanks, Deb.❤
March 31, 2016 at 1:52 pm
Oh wow!!! Well…no dearth of talent in the family!!! Really awesome!
April 4, 2016 at 8:51 am
Thank you, my friend.🙂 I like the short, fast brush strokes he used.🙂
April 1, 2016 at 2:34 am
I like Eric’s art more than I liked Van Gogh’s.
xxx Huge Hugs xxx
April 4, 2016 at 8:53 am
lol…not a van Gogh fan, huh? Thanks so much, David. We will have to agree to disagree on that one.😉 Big HUGS
April 4, 2016 at 9:14 am
If only all World problems could be solved so easily Elizabeth.
xxx Massive Hugs xxx
April 1, 2016 at 3:11 pm
Awesome work Eric!!
April 4, 2016 at 8:53 am
Thanks, Mary.🙂
April 2, 2016 at 4:51 am
That’s some good work and reminds me of the Doctor Who episode with Van Gogh in it, atill gets me every time!
April 4, 2016 at 8:36 am
That’s still my favorite episode of all.🙂
April 2, 2016 at 7:59 pm
This is brilliant! Well done Eric!
April 4, 2016 at 8:37 am
Thanks so much, Clare.❤
April 4, 2016 at 6:31 pm
My pleasure Elizabeth❤
April 3, 2016 at 2:57 pm
bonsoir belle jeune fille VAN GOGH un grand artiste
Un détour par chez toi
l’amitié est une bonne confiance
Que l’on partage à deux
Avec une tendresse
Des fous rires
De l’écoute
Des écris sur les pages des blogs
Surtout la santé pour faire que notre amitié ne s’efface pas
Belle soirée bises et belle semaine
April 4, 2016 at 8:38 am
😀 Thanks so much, Bernard. Hope you have a wonderful week as well.❤
April 8, 2016 at 10:40 am
Hi Elizabeth,
Ahhh… so nice to see a tribute to VanGogh… one of my favorite artists. And so nice to see another generation of young painters emerging. Hats off to your son! Thanks for sharing this. ~Rita
April 8, 2016 at 11:59 am
Thanks, Rita. He’s my favorite.🙂
April 11, 2016 at 4:59 pm
Bonsoir BELLE JEUNE FILLE ELIZABETH
Je viens te chanter un air d’amitié
Celui-ci ,je l’ai écouté et je viens te le fredonner
TITRE
Mon chant d’amitié
Celui sait transformé en une douce mélodie
Dans ses mots on pouvait entendre le refrain
Belle soirée à toi et ta famille
Une belle semaine
avec une bise de douceur
Bernard
April 12, 2016 at 2:44 pm
Thank you, Bernard.❤
April 18, 2016 at 12:02 am
I was glad to come back and see more of your son’s artwork.I wanted to remind myself how old Eric was, Elizabeth. Too young at age 21, to lose a father. Hugs and prayers from me to your family. xoxo
