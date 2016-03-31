Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Vincent van Gogh

by 30 Comments

A tribute painting to van Gogh on his birthday (March 30, 1853) from my son Eric.

van Gogh

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

30 thoughts on “Vincent van Gogh

  3. Jill Weatherholt
    March 31, 2016 at 11:03 am

    Talent certainly runs in the family, Elizabeth. Nice job, Eric!

  4. Marissa Bergen
    March 31, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Brilliant! May I ask how old he is?

  5. Admin
    March 31, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Absolutely brilliant work Eric 😯😆

  6. Know-All
    March 31, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    Oh wow!!! Well…no dearth of talent in the family!!! Really awesome!

  7. davidprosser
    April 1, 2016 at 2:34 am

    I like Eric’s art more than I liked Van Gogh’s.
    xxx Huge Hugs xxx

  8. Mary
    April 1, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    Awesome work Eric!!

  9. Ste J
    April 2, 2016 at 4:51 am

    That’s some good work and reminds me of the Doctor Who episode with Van Gogh in it, atill gets me every time!

  10. clarepooley33
    April 2, 2016 at 7:59 pm

    This is brilliant! Well done Eric!

  11. bernard25
    April 3, 2016 at 2:57 pm

    bonsoir belle jeune fille VAN GOGH un grand artiste

    Un détour par chez toi

    l’amitié est une bonne confiance

    Que l’on partage à deux

    Avec une tendresse

    Des fous rires

    De l’écoute

    Des écris sur les pages des blogs

    Surtout la santé pour faire que notre amitié ne s’efface pas

    Belle soirée bises et belle semaine

  12. Elizabeth Melton Parsons
    April 4, 2016 at 8:38 am

    😀 Thanks so much, Bernard. Hope you have a wonderful week as well.❤

  13. newyorknorthfineart
    April 8, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Hi Elizabeth,
    Ahhh… so nice to see a tribute to VanGogh… one of my favorite artists. And so nice to see another generation of young painters emerging. Hats off to your son! Thanks for sharing this. ~Rita

  14. bernard25
    April 11, 2016 at 4:59 pm

    Bonsoir BELLE JEUNE FILLE ELIZABETH
    Je viens te chanter un air d’amitié
    Celui-ci ,je l’ai écouté et je viens te le fredonner

    TITRE
    Mon chant d’amitié
    Celui sait transformé en une douce mélodie
    Dans ses mots on pouvait entendre le refrain


    Belle soirée à toi et ta famille

    Une belle semaine
    avec une bise de douceur
    Bernard

  15. reocochran
    April 18, 2016 at 12:02 am

    I was glad to come back and see more of your son’s artwork.I wanted to remind myself how old Eric was, Elizabeth. Too young at age 21, to lose a father. Hugs and prayers from me to your family. xoxo

