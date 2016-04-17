Elizabeth Melton Parsons

My Husband Passed

by 73 Comments

My husband passed away last night.

  1. Jill Weatherholt
    April 17, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    Oh Elizabeth…I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m in complete shock. I’ll be praying for you and your family. xoxo

  2. atimetoshare.me
    April 17, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    So sorry for your loss.

  3. Barbara Gurry/rowell
    April 17, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    Elizabeth, I am so very sorry.

  5. Cynthia Reyes
    April 17, 2016 at 7:31 pm

    Dear Elizabeth. This is such sad news. I’m so sorry to hear, and I wish you and your son great strength. We wrap our arms around you in prayer.

  6. blondieaka
    April 17, 2016 at 7:35 pm

    Oh….such sad news, so very sorry to hear this, much love to you, your son and family❤

  8. zdunno03
    April 17, 2016 at 7:46 pm

    I’m very sorry to hear of your loss.

  9. Eric Tonningsen
    April 17, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    Sending strength and prayers your way, Elizabeth. May Our Lady of Peace blanket you in warmth and comfort.

  10. M'Lisa Ingram
    April 17, 2016 at 8:03 pm

    Clint and I are very very sorry for your loss. How can we help? We’re only about 4 hours away.

  11. Marissa Bergen
    April 17, 2016 at 8:09 pm

    Oh my goodness. So sorry to hear.

  12. adventures
    April 17, 2016 at 8:12 pm

    You’re in my prayers!

  13. Anonymous
    April 17, 2016 at 8:31 pm

    Oh Liza my heart is breaking for you right now and I am trying so hard to digest this news…please know I am holding you close in my thoughts and heart…I love you, and praying for you and the boys. koala hugs

  14. Deb
    April 17, 2016 at 8:34 pm

    Oh Liza my heart is breaking for you right now and I am trying so hard to digest this news…please know I am holding you close in my thoughts and heart…I love you, and praying for you and the boys. koala hugs

  15. quiall
    April 17, 2016 at 8:53 pm

    We are here for you if you need us. I am so very very sorry.

  16. epsnider
    April 17, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    Oh Elizabeth, my heart bleeds for you. It will be a difficult time for you but hopefully with the love and support of family and friends you will get through it . It is not easy. If I can be of any help to you let me know . We can grieve together. Writing helps me.

  17. J. E. Lattimer
    April 17, 2016 at 9:19 pm

    I was shocked and deeply saddened to see this tonight, Elizabeth. My condolences to you and your family.

  18. Lisa
    April 17, 2016 at 9:23 pm

    I’m sorry to see this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.

  19. Tonya Lynch
    April 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    Tina just told me this evening. My prayers and thoughts are with you. I’m sending my love till I see you.

  20. wheremyfeetare
    April 17, 2016 at 9:52 pm

    I’m so sorry for your loss, Elizabeth. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.

  21. mihrank
    April 17, 2016 at 10:06 pm

    I’m very sorry to hear of your loss.

  22. Barbara
    April 17, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    My prayers are with you and may God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead

  23. nataliescarberry
    April 17, 2016 at 10:25 pm

    Oh I’m so very sorry, Elizabeth. May you feel the Lord’s peace and presence as you face the sad and difficult days ahead. Love and hugs, N🙂❤

  24. Anonymous
    April 17, 2016 at 10:58 pm

    Aunt Gail my heart is breaking for you. I wish you were closer so I could hug you and let you cry on my shoulder. I am heartbroken over this very sad news. I know he was the love of your life. Please know I am here for you any time day or night. Love you always

  25. reocochran
    April 17, 2016 at 11:58 pm

    This came as a very saddening piece of news, Elizabeth. From your photo and age, you are not supposed to have this happen for years to come.😦 My tears welled up. . .
    The news seems so unexpected by all your friends here. Reaching into cyber space and trying to give you warmth, light and love for your son and you during this tragic time.❤

  26. bercianlangran
    April 18, 2016 at 1:13 am

    Very sorry to hear that. My condolences, Elizabeth.

  27. Amanda
    April 18, 2016 at 2:17 am

    I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you, your son, family and friends. Sending you many hugs.

  28. Sylvie G
    April 18, 2016 at 2:45 am

    I am very sorry for your loss. I hope you find the strength to go through this very difficult time.

  29. davidprosser
    April 18, 2016 at 2:46 am

    I’m so sorry for your loss Elizabeth. I’m sending strength to help you get through this terrible time.
    xxx Massive Hugs xxx

  30. Rajiv
    April 18, 2016 at 2:54 am

    Sorry to hear this

  31. T Ibara Photo
    April 18, 2016 at 4:05 am

    I am so sorry my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

  32. Guido Blokland
    April 18, 2016 at 5:38 am

    My sincerest condolences on your sad loss, Elizabeth. I wish you and yours every strength in coming to terms with the passing of your husband. Keeping you in thoughts at this difficult time.

  34. First Night Design
    April 18, 2016 at 6:26 am

    Oh, my darling girl, I’m so very sorry to hear this. Take enormous care. xx

  35. Ralph
    April 18, 2016 at 6:59 am

    Oh no ! I am so upset for you dear friend. Biggest ever hug. Ralph xox❤

  36. Eddie Two Hawks
    April 18, 2016 at 7:20 am

    Deeply saddened by this news. Blessings to you and family.

  37. GP Cox
    April 18, 2016 at 7:56 am

    I am so sorry for your loss, Elizabeth! I understand that no words will ease your pain, but friends are here for you.

  38. boomer98053
    April 18, 2016 at 10:35 am

    I will hold you up with the strength that I have so you need not be so strong. Blessings to you, Elizabeth.

  39. clarepooley33
    April 18, 2016 at 11:05 am

    Elizabeth, I am so shocked and sorry. My prayers are with you always. Clare xx

  40. Salam
    April 18, 2016 at 11:36 am

    I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
    May God bless you and bless your family.

  41. Marie Therese
    April 18, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    I am extremely saddened and shocked to read your post there now Elizabeth. There is absolutely nothing I can say right now that will make anything right. I will think and pray for you and yours in the coming weeks and months. I am sending this note with Love to you in this sad time. Yours Marie Therese

  42. ulli
    April 18, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Oh, such a sad news, Elizabeth. I’m so sorry,
    Ulli

  43. cindy knoke
    April 18, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    Love, thoughts, prayers, everything, flying the way of you and your family. I am so very sorry.

  44. kokodynia
    April 18, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    I am with you, Elizabeth, so sorry for that! I will keep you and yours in my prayers… I also have my closest in Heaven, this is not about a husband but I do know the pain. Hold on, one day we will meet each other again,I do believe🙂

  45. Noel Williams ...www.klassicportraits.com...www.photopincher.com
    April 18, 2016 at 8:35 pm

    Hello, Elizabeth! I am so sorry that your beloved husband has passed. Please accept my sincerest condolences. One can only imagine how difficult it must be for you to cope with the void your spouse’s passing has created. Still, I am confident that the good Lord above will see you through these difficult times.

  46. Bumba
    April 19, 2016 at 2:41 am

    Sorry to hear about your loss. Condolences.

  47. Maniparna Sengupta Majumder
    April 19, 2016 at 4:45 am

    OH! It’s shocking, I’m so sorry to hear about this irreparable loss, Elizabeth. No words can heal the wound….my prayers for you.

    May his soul rest in peace.

  48. Marko
    April 19, 2016 at 6:42 am

    Nice and warm, spring greetings.

  49. Don Massenzio
    April 19, 2016 at 7:43 am

    I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you.

  50. Leslie Williams
    April 19, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    .I am so sorry for your loss Mrs.. Parsons. Although you don’t know me I worked with Garland for 12 years. I considered him a friend and a mentor and he will be missed

  51. bernard25
    April 20, 2016 at 6:36 am

    Bonjour belle ELIZABETH
    Je viens tout en douceur
    Avec mon petit sourire
    Et ma bonne humeur
    Te souhaiter tout ce qu’il peux y avoir de meilleur dans ce monde
    Passe une belle journée
    Une très belle fin semaine surtout avec du soleil
    Je te fais un très grand signe d’amitié
    Pleins de bisous pour embellir cette amitié qui règne entre nous depuis xxx temps
    Bernard

  52. Lucie
    April 20, 2016 at 7:40 pm

    Words fail to express what’s in my heart…know that you and your son are held in love…..❤

  53. Ste J
    April 21, 2016 at 3:45 am

    I am so sorry my friend, my thoughts are with you and your family and if you need anything, please don’t hesitate to ask.

  54. Aquileana
    April 21, 2016 at 9:22 am

    I am very sorry for your loss… Sending you a big virtual hug. Aquileana

  55. Tammi Kale
    April 24, 2016 at 12:11 am

    I am so very sorry. I have experienced this also and it leaves a hole that no one but God can comfort. My prayers are with you.

  56. Kasih
    April 25, 2016 at 6:55 am

    So sorry for your loss…

  57. Jill's Oil Paintings
    April 25, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    Very sad. Sorry for your loss.

  58. bernard25
    April 26, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    Bonjour belle ELIZABETH

    C’est bientôt le premier mai
    Et j’ai cherché , cherché
    Les brins de muguet

    Dans les bois d’ALSACE

    Sur les talus ,sous les branchages et je l’ai trouvé

    Je viens t’offrir en avance ce petit bouquet de muguet

    Je l’ai sentie il a une belle odeur parfumé

    Regarde ces belles petites clochettes blanches

    Chaque clochette sonne mon amitié

    Pour toi ce petit porte bonheur

    Passe une belle semaine et un bon 1 mai avec du bonheur

    BISE Bernard

  59. byungafallgren
    April 29, 2016 at 11:39 pm

    I’m sorry to hear it. My thoughts are with you. Recently one of my brothers-in-law passed away, reminding me that life is short.

  60. thereadyroost
    May 4, 2016 at 1:45 am

    I clicked on your blog because it was recommended. The first thing I read was that your husband had passed away. We’ve never met and I haven’t even had a chance to read what you’ve written but my heart goes out to you.
    You don’t know me but, if you ever need to just let everything go, please let me know. I’m a good listener.

  61. bernard25
    May 4, 2016 at 2:33 pm

    Bonsoir ELIZABETH

    Quelle est belle notre amitié
    Elle est pure
    Elle est un lien
    Mon amitié ignore les indifférences
    Elle n’est qu’un charme d’un verbe aimer
    Elle éveille le sens de la bonté
    Elle supporte la charité
    Mon amitié est un charme que du verbe aimer
    Mon amitié est faite de sincérité
    Belle soirée et belle fin de semaine
    Bises , Bernard

  62. Mithai Mumblezz
    May 8, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    Dear Elizabeth so sorry to hear that. All my love and prayers with you.

  63. Nilzeitung
    May 9, 2016 at 12:00 pm

    …I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m in complete shock. I’ll be praying for you and your family.

  64. Genie
    May 12, 2016 at 8:46 am

    My deepest condolences to you in this difficult time.
    God be with you and your family.

  65. newyorknorthfineart
    May 17, 2016 at 8:57 pm

    I am so very sorry to hear of your loss Elizabeth. My deepest sympathy for you and your family during this very sad time. ~Rita

  66. epsnider
    May 22, 2016 at 8:52 pm

    My thoughts are still with you and your family.i hope you are finding the inner strength to cope. I know it is hard. Two years have already passed since i lost my soul mate. We must find the strength to go on in this new chapter of our lives. May god bless you.

  70. cruiseplannersctwv
    June 28, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    My sincere condolences to you and your family.

  71. Amanda
    September 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Sorry for your loss. I hope you are getting comfort from family and friends.

