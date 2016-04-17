My husband passed away last night.
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. I live with the most awesome husband ever. I have two handsome and wonderful sons. I also have two equally handsome and wonderful stepsons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2015. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
April 17, 2016 at 7:06 pm
Oh Elizabeth…I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m in complete shock. I’ll be praying for you and your family. xoxo
April 17, 2016 at 7:08 pm
So sorry for your loss.
April 17, 2016 at 7:17 pm
Elizabeth, I am so very sorry.
April 17, 2016 at 7:22 pm
Our pray, sorry!
April 17, 2016 at 7:31 pm
Dear Elizabeth. This is such sad news. I’m so sorry to hear, and I wish you and your son great strength. We wrap our arms around you in prayer.
April 17, 2016 at 7:35 pm
Oh….such sad news, so very sorry to hear this, much love to you, your son and family❤
April 17, 2016 at 7:40 pm
I’m so sorry. *hugs*
April 17, 2016 at 7:46 pm
I’m very sorry to hear of your loss.
April 17, 2016 at 7:50 pm
Sending strength and prayers your way, Elizabeth. May Our Lady of Peace blanket you in warmth and comfort.
April 17, 2016 at 8:03 pm
Clint and I are very very sorry for your loss. How can we help? We’re only about 4 hours away.
April 17, 2016 at 8:09 pm
Oh my goodness. So sorry to hear.
April 17, 2016 at 8:12 pm
You’re in my prayers!
April 17, 2016 at 8:31 pm
Oh Liza my heart is breaking for you right now and I am trying so hard to digest this news…please know I am holding you close in my thoughts and heart…I love you, and praying for you and the boys. koala hugs
April 17, 2016 at 8:34 pm
Oh Liza my heart is breaking for you right now and I am trying so hard to digest this news…please know I am holding you close in my thoughts and heart…I love you, and praying for you and the boys. koala hugs
April 17, 2016 at 8:53 pm
We are here for you if you need us. I am so very very sorry.
April 17, 2016 at 9:08 pm
Oh Elizabeth, my heart bleeds for you. It will be a difficult time for you but hopefully with the love and support of family and friends you will get through it . It is not easy. If I can be of any help to you let me know . We can grieve together. Writing helps me.
April 17, 2016 at 9:19 pm
I was shocked and deeply saddened to see this tonight, Elizabeth. My condolences to you and your family.
April 17, 2016 at 9:23 pm
I’m sorry to see this. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
April 17, 2016 at 9:29 pm
Tina just told me this evening. My prayers and thoughts are with you. I’m sending my love till I see you.
April 17, 2016 at 9:52 pm
I’m so sorry for your loss, Elizabeth. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
April 17, 2016 at 10:06 pm
I’m very sorry to hear of your loss.
April 17, 2016 at 10:17 pm
My prayers are with you and may God give you peace and comfort in the days ahead
April 17, 2016 at 10:25 pm
Oh I’m so very sorry, Elizabeth. May you feel the Lord’s peace and presence as you face the sad and difficult days ahead. Love and hugs, N🙂❤
April 17, 2016 at 10:58 pm
Aunt Gail my heart is breaking for you. I wish you were closer so I could hug you and let you cry on my shoulder. I am heartbroken over this very sad news. I know he was the love of your life. Please know I am here for you any time day or night. Love you always
April 17, 2016 at 11:01 pm
This is Roxy by the way
April 17, 2016 at 11:58 pm
This came as a very saddening piece of news, Elizabeth. From your photo and age, you are not supposed to have this happen for years to come.😦 My tears welled up. . .
The news seems so unexpected by all your friends here. Reaching into cyber space and trying to give you warmth, light and love for your son and you during this tragic time.❤
April 18, 2016 at 2:55 am
Too shocking to even comprehend…am just grateful so many love her the way I do. Thanks
April 18, 2016 at 1:13 am
Very sorry to hear that. My condolences, Elizabeth.
April 18, 2016 at 2:17 am
I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you, your son, family and friends. Sending you many hugs.
April 18, 2016 at 2:45 am
I am very sorry for your loss. I hope you find the strength to go through this very difficult time.
April 18, 2016 at 2:46 am
I’m so sorry for your loss Elizabeth. I’m sending strength to help you get through this terrible time.
xxx Massive Hugs xxx
April 18, 2016 at 2:54 am
Sorry to hear this
April 18, 2016 at 4:05 am
I am so sorry my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
April 18, 2016 at 5:38 am
My sincerest condolences on your sad loss, Elizabeth. I wish you and yours every strength in coming to terms with the passing of your husband. Keeping you in thoughts at this difficult time.
April 18, 2016 at 5:44 am
I’m so sorry😦
April 18, 2016 at 6:26 am
Oh, my darling girl, I’m so very sorry to hear this. Take enormous care. xx
April 18, 2016 at 6:59 am
Oh no ! I am so upset for you dear friend. Biggest ever hug. Ralph xox❤
April 18, 2016 at 7:20 am
Deeply saddened by this news. Blessings to you and family.
April 18, 2016 at 7:56 am
I am so sorry for your loss, Elizabeth! I understand that no words will ease your pain, but friends are here for you.
April 18, 2016 at 10:35 am
I will hold you up with the strength that I have so you need not be so strong. Blessings to you, Elizabeth.
April 18, 2016 at 11:05 am
Elizabeth, I am so shocked and sorry. My prayers are with you always. Clare xx
April 18, 2016 at 11:36 am
I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
May God bless you and bless your family.
April 18, 2016 at 1:04 pm
I am extremely saddened and shocked to read your post there now Elizabeth. There is absolutely nothing I can say right now that will make anything right. I will think and pray for you and yours in the coming weeks and months. I am sending this note with Love to you in this sad time. Yours Marie Therese
April 18, 2016 at 2:11 pm
Oh, such a sad news, Elizabeth. I’m so sorry,
Ulli
April 18, 2016 at 5:34 pm
Love, thoughts, prayers, everything, flying the way of you and your family. I am so very sorry.
April 18, 2016 at 7:17 pm
I am with you, Elizabeth, so sorry for that! I will keep you and yours in my prayers… I also have my closest in Heaven, this is not about a husband but I do know the pain. Hold on, one day we will meet each other again,I do believe🙂
April 18, 2016 at 8:35 pm
Hello, Elizabeth! I am so sorry that your beloved husband has passed. Please accept my sincerest condolences. One can only imagine how difficult it must be for you to cope with the void your spouse’s passing has created. Still, I am confident that the good Lord above will see you through these difficult times.
April 19, 2016 at 2:41 am
Sorry to hear about your loss. Condolences.
April 19, 2016 at 4:45 am
OH! It’s shocking, I’m so sorry to hear about this irreparable loss, Elizabeth. No words can heal the wound….my prayers for you.
May his soul rest in peace.
April 19, 2016 at 6:42 am
Nice and warm, spring greetings.
April 19, 2016 at 7:43 am
I’m so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are with you.
April 19, 2016 at 1:31 pm
.I am so sorry for your loss Mrs.. Parsons. Although you don’t know me I worked with Garland for 12 years. I considered him a friend and a mentor and he will be missed
April 20, 2016 at 6:36 am
Bonjour belle ELIZABETH
Je viens tout en douceur
Avec mon petit sourire
Et ma bonne humeur
Te souhaiter tout ce qu’il peux y avoir de meilleur dans ce monde
Passe une belle journée
Une très belle fin semaine surtout avec du soleil
Je te fais un très grand signe d’amitié
Pleins de bisous pour embellir cette amitié qui règne entre nous depuis xxx temps
Bernard
April 20, 2016 at 7:40 pm
Words fail to express what’s in my heart…know that you and your son are held in love…..❤
April 21, 2016 at 3:45 am
I am so sorry my friend, my thoughts are with you and your family and if you need anything, please don’t hesitate to ask.
April 21, 2016 at 9:22 am
I am very sorry for your loss… Sending you a big virtual hug. Aquileana
April 24, 2016 at 12:11 am
I am so very sorry. I have experienced this also and it leaves a hole that no one but God can comfort. My prayers are with you.
April 25, 2016 at 6:55 am
So sorry for your loss…
April 25, 2016 at 7:06 pm
Very sad. Sorry for your loss.
April 26, 2016 at 1:58 pm
Bonjour belle ELIZABETH
C’est bientôt le premier mai
Et j’ai cherché , cherché
Les brins de muguet
Dans les bois d’ALSACE
Sur les talus ,sous les branchages et je l’ai trouvé
Je viens t’offrir en avance ce petit bouquet de muguet
Je l’ai sentie il a une belle odeur parfumé
Regarde ces belles petites clochettes blanches
Chaque clochette sonne mon amitié
Pour toi ce petit porte bonheur
Passe une belle semaine et un bon 1 mai avec du bonheur
BISE Bernard
April 29, 2016 at 11:39 pm
I’m sorry to hear it. My thoughts are with you. Recently one of my brothers-in-law passed away, reminding me that life is short.
May 4, 2016 at 1:45 am
I clicked on your blog because it was recommended. The first thing I read was that your husband had passed away. We’ve never met and I haven’t even had a chance to read what you’ve written but my heart goes out to you.
You don’t know me but, if you ever need to just let everything go, please let me know. I’m a good listener.
May 4, 2016 at 2:33 pm
Bonsoir ELIZABETH
Quelle est belle notre amitié
Elle est pure
Elle est un lien
Mon amitié ignore les indifférences
Elle n’est qu’un charme d’un verbe aimer
Elle éveille le sens de la bonté
Elle supporte la charité
Mon amitié est un charme que du verbe aimer
Mon amitié est faite de sincérité
Belle soirée et belle fin de semaine
Bises , Bernard
May 8, 2016 at 1:31 pm
Dear Elizabeth so sorry to hear that. All my love and prayers with you.
May 9, 2016 at 12:00 pm
…I’m so sorry to hear this. I’m in complete shock. I’ll be praying for you and your family.
May 12, 2016 at 8:46 am
My deepest condolences to you in this difficult time.
God be with you and your family.
May 17, 2016 at 8:57 pm
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss Elizabeth. My deepest sympathy for you and your family during this very sad time. ~Rita
May 22, 2016 at 8:52 pm
My thoughts are still with you and your family.i hope you are finding the inner strength to cope. I know it is hard. Two years have already passed since i lost my soul mate. We must find the strength to go on in this new chapter of our lives. May god bless you.
June 8, 2016 at 6:17 am
Courage !
June 18, 2016 at 1:10 pm
Thoughts …!!!
June 24, 2016 at 4:03 pm
I am very sorry.
June 28, 2016 at 4:46 pm
My sincere condolences to you and your family.
September 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm
Sorry for your loss. I hope you are getting comfort from family and friends.
