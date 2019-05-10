Tulip Poplar

The beautiful Tulip Polar trees are flowering.
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
May 10, 2019 at 6:22 pm
Beautiful photo, Elizabeth. I hope you have a wonderful Mother’s Day!
May 10, 2019 at 7:43 pm
Thanks, Jill. Hope you do too. I’ll be at work, so hope we have some nice weather. 🙂
May 11, 2019 at 6:59 pm
I came by and saw the picture. I don’t have this tree in my yard.
May 16, 2019 at 5:23 pm
They’re truly lovely. 🙂
May 12, 2019 at 6:07 pm
Beautiful photo, Elizabeth! I have never seen this tree before.
May 12, 2019 at 9:28 pm
It’s a type of poblar tree called a tuli polar because of its beautiful spring blossoms. Do you have poplar trees over there?
May 14, 2019 at 4:06 pm
Yes quite a few types – native aspens and black poplars and some introduced poplars like lombardy, grey and white poplars. They all have catkins; nothing quite as lovely as your tree!
May 13, 2019 at 5:03 pm
Wow, it really does look like a tulip.
May 16, 2019 at 5:22 pm
Yes, they do. 🙂
