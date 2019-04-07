Took this picture with my phone at work last week. It’s an Osprey nest. One of the Osprey flew off right as I snapped the photo. You can see him to the bottom left of the nest. The Osprey or fish hawk as they are sometimes called can have a wing span of 71 inches. They’re pretty awesome. My phone has a pretty bad zoom on it, but wanted to share the picture with you even though it’s a little fuzzy. 🙂 You can click the photo, then click again to enlarge for a little better look.

