Took this picture with my phone at work last week. It’s an Osprey nest. One of the Osprey flew off right as I snapped the photo. You can see him to the bottom left of the nest. The Osprey or fish hawk as they are sometimes called can have a wing span of 71 inches. They’re pretty awesome. My phone has a pretty bad zoom on it, but wanted to share the picture with you even though it’s a little fuzzy. 🙂 You can click the photo, then click again to enlarge for a little better look.
“Quizás viajar no sea suficiente para prevenir la intolerancia, pero si logra demostrarnos que todas las personas lloran, ríen, comen, se preocupan y mueren, puede entonces introducir la idea de que si tratamos de entendernos los unos a los otros, quizás hasta nos hagamos amigos” – Maya Angelou
April 7, 2019 at 7:07 am
Don’t you just love being able to catch such moments?! Great shot😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 7, 2019 at 7:36 am
You are so right, my friend. I can’t wait til they have babies. Really looking forward to seeing the little ones. 🙂
LikeLike
April 7, 2019 at 9:04 am
Awesome shot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 7, 2019 at 10:55 am
Thanks, Kate. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 7, 2019 at 11:03 am
We have some Osprey that hang out around the lake behind our home. They’re beautiful birds.
LikeLike
April 8, 2019 at 7:55 pm
Yes, they’re awesome. I’m enjoying seeing them at work every day. 🙂
LikeLike
April 8, 2019 at 4:57 pm
Nice picture, did you see my blog post on Osprey?
LikeLike
April 8, 2019 at 7:54 pm
Yes I did. Your photos are beautiful. All I had was my phone and I’m quite envious of your lovely photos.
LikeLike
April 8, 2019 at 8:12 pm
I’ve never seen an osprey before as they are still quite rare in this country. Fantastic shot, Elizabeth!
LikeLike
April 9, 2019 at 11:13 am
❤ Elizabeth xXx
LikeLike