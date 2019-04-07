Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Osprey Nest

Took this picture with my phone at work last week. It’s an Osprey nest. One of the Osprey flew off right as I snapped the photo. You can see him to the bottom left of the nest. The Osprey or fish hawk as they are sometimes called can have a wing span of 71 inches. They’re pretty awesome. My phone has a pretty bad zoom on it, but wanted to share the picture with you even though it’s a little fuzzy. 🙂 You can click the photo, then click again to enlarge for a little better look.

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

10 thoughts on “Osprey Nest

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    April 7, 2019 at 7:07 am

    Don’t you just love being able to catch such moments?! Great shot😉

  3. Jill Weatherholt
    April 7, 2019 at 11:03 am

    We have some Osprey that hang out around the lake behind our home. They’re beautiful birds.

  4. shawnthompsonart
    April 8, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    Nice picture, did you see my blog post on Osprey?

  5. Clare Pooley
    April 8, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    I’ve never seen an osprey before as they are still quite rare in this country. Fantastic shot, Elizabeth!

