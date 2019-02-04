A Walk in the Sun

We were in the deep freeze last week with -5 F temps and -25 wind chill. Then Saturday we had a lovely warm up. It got up to 55 degrees. I thought that was fantastic, but then yesterday it made it to 65 degrees with sunny skies. So I had to take advantage and take a long, lovely walk. Spent two hours walking in nature and found this beautiful little gem. A lovely and unexpected surprise. I love covered bridges.
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons.
February 4, 2019 at 11:30 pm
So glad you got to spend time outdoors while the weather was so inviting….is that you and your fur baby? ?
February 4, 2019 at 11:51 pm
Eric and my fur baby. 🙂 Love ya, friend. ❤
February 4, 2019 at 11:49 pm
crazy weather.
February 4, 2019 at 11:52 pm
Certainly is. 🙂
