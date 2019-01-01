Happy New Year! 2019

Advertisements
Related
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
January 1, 2019 at 9:45 am
Back to you with love, Elizabeth. God bless
LikeLiked by 2 people
January 1, 2019 at 10:32 am
Hope you have a wonderful year, Noel. ❤
LikeLike
January 1, 2019 at 10:10 am
And to you my friend.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 1, 2019 at 10:33 am
Thank you! Wishing you all the best this year. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 1, 2019 at 11:29 am
Wishing you peace and joy in the new year, Elizabeth! xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 1, 2019 at 9:37 pm
Thanks, Jill. The same to you and your lovely family. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 2, 2019 at 5:43 am
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 3, 2019 at 9:06 am
Liza
Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around may the new year add new beauty and freshness into your life. Happy New Year my dear sweet friend xxxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 3, 2019 at 10:32 am
That is beautiful, Deb. Thank you so much. I hope your New Year has begun on a bright note and not too hot. Have a glorious 2019, my friend. ❤
LikeLike
January 3, 2019 at 1:13 pm
Happy New Year dear Elizabeth ❤
LikeLike