Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Merry Christmas

by 23 Comments

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas~ ❤

Some of my Christmas photos.

Advertisements

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

23 thoughts on “Merry Christmas

Leave a comment

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    December 16, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    How positively beautiful your tree looks!!
    Love seeing how my friends decorate their homes…big Merry Christmas to you and the boys…all my love xxxxxx

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. davidprosser
    December 16, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Beautiful decorations Elizabeth. I wish you a very Happy Christmas.
    xxx Huge Hugs xxx

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. quiall
    December 17, 2018 at 5:39 am

    what beautiful pictures Elizabeth! I wish you a merry Christmas and I hope the season is a wonderful one!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Jill Weatherholt
    December 17, 2018 at 5:50 am

    Merry Christmas, Elizabeth! Wishing you and your family peace and joy in the new year. xo

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Eddie Two Hawks
    December 17, 2018 at 7:50 am

    A very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. GP Cox
    December 17, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Enjoy – I hope my Santa brings a smile!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Noel Williams ...https://sweetlifekitchens.com
    December 17, 2018 at 8:35 pm

    Merry Christmas to you as well, love. God has been good to us.

    Like

    Reply
  9. shawnthompsonart
    December 17, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    I really like your Christmas Trees, and Wreath, they are very unique.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Ste J
    December 18, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I love the tree!! Have a wonderful Christmas my friend, stay awesome!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Jane Sturgeon
    December 19, 2018 at 7:13 am

    Merry Christmas, lovely Elizabeth. Wrapping you in love. ❤ xX

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.