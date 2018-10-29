Happy Halloween from the old Ballard Mansion in French Lick, IN. Went to their haunted house last night. Great fun, but they moved us through a little too fast. I’d have preferred to linger a little.
October 29, 2018 at 1:43 pm
I would have been running through the house! That looks too scary for me. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 29, 2018 at 1:53 pm
Well, Jill, I did jump once when a creature jumped out at me at the bottom of those crazy dark basement stairs.. But the scariest part was when we entered a completely dark area and I had to just freeze because I could see absolutely nothing. It was like someone had suddenly blindfolded me. Eric took my arm and led me through or I’d still be standing there. lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 29, 2018 at 6:24 pm
Okay, that would freak me out, Elizabeth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 29, 2018 at 3:03 pm
Great decorations!!
WAH-HAH-HAH
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 29, 2018 at 6:52 pm
Thanks, they were cool. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 29, 2018 at 10:59 pm
Nice Halloween decorations!! It must have been interesting to see inside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 30, 2018 at 10:44 pm
Lots of cool, spooky stuff, that’s why I wished I could have lingered a bit. 🙂
LikeLike
October 30, 2018 at 5:34 am
Abfab! LOVE to be spoked lol
Going to try and participate for the first time this year so got myself a witch’s hat…figured my head could do with a bit more coverage lol
So will you have your place decked out??
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 30, 2018 at 5:35 am
Um that should read SPOOKED!!!
LikeLike
October 30, 2018 at 10:41 pm
Have a scary jack-o-lantern and a big cardboard of Lily Munster on my door, but my witch and other stuff is still in the shed. Too lazy to drag it out. lol. Last year I had loads of little goblins trick or treating, but since we’re supposed to have torrential rain coming in tomorrow evening, may not be as many this year. Hope your hat doesn’t hurt your head. Actually that wound might just be the thing for Halloween, Deb. LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 2, 2018 at 7:47 pm
Lol yep think the greasy hair probably an added effect😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 3, 2018 at 10:11 am
LOL… 😀
LikeLike
October 30, 2018 at 6:13 am
Happy Halloween dear Elizabeth ❤️🌹
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 30, 2018 at 10:35 pm
Happy Halloween, Celina. 🙂
LikeLike
October 30, 2018 at 7:18 pm
Happy Halloween, Elizabeth! I would be too scared to go in there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 30, 2018 at 10:34 pm
It was fun, Clare, but not really very scary. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 31, 2018 at 7:55 pm
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person