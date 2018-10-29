Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Happy Halloween

Happy Halloween from the old Ballard Mansion in French Lick, IN. Went to their haunted house last night. Great fun, but they moved us through a little too fast. I’d have preferred to linger a little.

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons.

17 thoughts on “Happy Halloween

  1. Jill Weatherholt
    October 29, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    I would have been running through the house! That looks too scary for me. 🙂

  2. GP Cox
    October 29, 2018 at 3:03 pm

    Great decorations!!
    WAH-HAH-HAH

  3. shawnthompsonart
    October 29, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Nice Halloween decorations!! It must have been interesting to see inside.

  4. deliberatelydebbie
    October 30, 2018 at 5:34 am

    Abfab! LOVE to be spoked lol
    Going to try and participate for the first time this year so got myself a witch’s hat…figured my head could do with a bit more coverage lol
    So will you have your place decked out??

  5. Celina
    October 30, 2018 at 6:13 am

    Happy Halloween dear Elizabeth ❤️🌹

  6. Clare Pooley
    October 30, 2018 at 7:18 pm

    Happy Halloween, Elizabeth! I would be too scared to go in there!

