Road Trip-League of Our Own Bus-Photos

Eric and I decided to take a little road trip earlier this week. We visited Holland, Indiana. Holland is a small town west of Huntingburg and home of the Holland Dairy/Prairie Farms dairy foods. Although not a lot there, they do have a very nice little park with a walking trail along the lake, a large globe and purple people eater. 😉 But the main draw for us is the windmill. We hadn’t been there since Eric was about 5 years old so it was nice to see it again. In Huntingburg we spotted the Rockford Peaches bus from the movie A League of Our Own and decided to snap a few photos. Some day soon I’ll have to go back and visit the ball park where parts of the movie were filmed. Haven’t been there for years.
“Quizás viajar no sea suficiente para prevenir la intolerancia, pero si logra demostrarnos que todas las personas lloran, ríen, comen, se preocupan y mueren, puede entonces introducir la idea de que si tratamos de entendernos los unos a los otros, quizás hasta nos hagamos amigos” – Maya Angelou
September 15, 2018 at 11:10 am
Good to ‘see’ you Elizabeth, especially waving from a windmill. Glad you and Eric had a good trip. Lovely pics. Wrapping you in loving hugs. ❤ Xxx
September 15, 2018 at 4:07 pm
Thanks, Jane. It was good day. Hope you’ve been well. ((HUGS)) ❤
September 16, 2018 at 3:40 am
All flowing here, Elizabeth, thank you. More hugs for you. Xx ❤
September 15, 2018 at 11:02 pm
How good is that! Great photos Liza😉 I LOVE the film League of their Own and really appreciate the bits of trivia😊
Cool bus!
September 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm
Thanks, Deb. I love the film too. 🙂 ❤
September 17, 2018 at 11:47 am
It can be so nice to go back. glad you and Eric had a great time. I love the pix, too.
September 17, 2018 at 5:19 pm
Thank you, Cynthia. We did have a very nice time.
September 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm
There is something peaceful about a windmill and I liked the bus too. Very nostalgic.
September 19, 2018 at 10:58 am
Well, hello there, Ste J. Good to see you, friend. 🙂 Thanks for stopping by. Hope things are still going well for you.
September 25, 2018 at 1:43 am
Things seem to be picking up, the rainy season has arrived but I am still lethargic with temperatures of 30 degrees, I wasn’t built for heat but sustained heat! woo! I find myself with plenty of books to read and plans going forward so hopefully one day soon everything will come together and I can announce some news. I Hope this message finds you well?
September 17, 2018 at 10:47 pm
Nice windmill, it has a lot of character.
September 19, 2018 at 10:55 am
Thank you. It’s been there a long time. 🙂
September 22, 2018 at 8:01 pm
It’s great to have a road trip and especially one that includes a trip down memory lane! I loved the pictures especially the one of you and the windmill. Keep well, my friend xo 🙂
September 22, 2018 at 8:44 pm
Thanks so much, Clare. ❤
September 23, 2018 at 4:29 am
My pleasure, Elizabeth ❤
