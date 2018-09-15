Road Trip-League of Our Own Bus-Photos

Eric and I decided to take a little road trip earlier this week. We visited Holland, Indiana. Holland is a small town west of Huntingburg and home of the Holland Dairy/Prairie Farms dairy foods. Although not a lot there, they do have a very nice little park with a walking trail along the lake, a large globe and purple people eater. 😉 But the main draw for us is the windmill. We hadn’t been there since Eric was about 5 years old so it was nice to see it again. In Huntingburg we spotted the Rockford Peaches bus from the movie A League of Our Own and decided to snap a few photos. Some day soon I’ll have to go back and visit the ball park where parts of the movie were filmed. Haven’t been there for years.

