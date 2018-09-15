Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Road Trip-League of Our Own Bus-Photos

by 15 Comments

Eric and I decided to take a little road trip earlier this week. We visited Holland, Indiana. Holland is a small town west of Huntingburg and home of the Holland Dairy/Prairie Farms dairy foods. Although not a lot there, they do have a very nice little park with a walking trail along the lake, a large globe and purple people eater. 😉 But the main draw for us is the windmill. We hadn’t been there since Eric was about 5 years old so it was nice to see it again. In Huntingburg we spotted the Rockford Peaches bus from the movie A League of Our Own and decided to snap a few photos. Some day soon I’ll have to go back and visit the ball park where parts of the movie were filmed. Haven’t been there for years.

 

 

Advertisements

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

15 thoughts on “Road Trip-League of Our Own Bus-Photos

Leave a comment

  1. Jane Sturgeon
    September 15, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Good to ‘see’ you Elizabeth, especially waving from a windmill. Glad you and Eric had a good trip. Lovely pics. Wrapping you in loving hugs. ❤ Xxx

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. deliberatelydebbie
    September 15, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    How good is that! Great photos Liza😉 I LOVE the film League of their Own and really appreciate the bits of trivia😊
    Cool bus!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Cynthia Reyes
    September 17, 2018 at 11:47 am

    It can be so nice to go back. glad you and Eric had a great time. I love the pix, too.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Ste J
    September 17, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    There is something peaceful about a windmill and I liked the bus too. Very nostalgic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Melton Parsons
      September 19, 2018 at 10:58 am

      Well, hello there, Ste J. Good to see you, friend. 🙂 Thanks for stopping by. Hope things are still going well for you.

      Like

      Reply
      • Ste J
        September 25, 2018 at 1:43 am

        Things seem to be picking up, the rainy season has arrived but I am still lethargic with temperatures of 30 degrees, I wasn’t built for heat but sustained heat! woo! I find myself with plenty of books to read and plans going forward so hopefully one day soon everything will come together and I can announce some news. I Hope this message finds you well?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. shawnthompsonart
    September 17, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Nice windmill, it has a lot of character.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Clare Pooley
    September 22, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    It’s great to have a road trip and especially one that includes a trip down memory lane! I loved the pictures especially the one of you and the windmill. Keep well, my friend xo 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.