Frankie’s Heart by M. Jean Pike

My good friend, M. Jean Pike has finally taken her typewriter out of mothballs and has a new book, Frankie’s Heart, a christian romance. It’s available on Amazon Kindle now. The Paperback will be coming soon. I have a feeling this one will be different than some of my most loved books by Jean, but I don’t care. This girl could write about mud and I’d read it. She has a special gift for creating characters and worlds you can lose yourself in. I’m really looking forward to her new offering. So let’s show her some love and head over to Amazon to check out Frankie’s Heart.
“Quizás viajar no sea suficiente para prevenir la intolerancia, pero si logra demostrarnos que todas las personas lloran, ríen, comen, se preocupan y mueren, puede entonces introducir la idea de que si tratamos de entendernos los unos a los otros, quizás hasta nos hagamos amigos” – Maya Angelou