Heavenly Scented Gardenia

I have four good size Gardenia trees on one side of my house and they are beginning to bloom. So beautiful and the scent is like heaven. One of my favorite flowers.

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    May 15, 2018 at 8:30 pm

    You lucky girl! I adore these flowers….bought a potted one from our local markets last year but still no blooms….will have to do some research 😉

  4. Jill Weatherholt
    May 16, 2018 at 3:52 am

    Wow! Beautiful, Elizabeth!

  5. Eddie Two Hawks
    May 16, 2018 at 9:58 am

    You can not ignore their sweet aroma,
    very attractive flower and beautiful photo Elizabeth

  6. Kate Crimmins
    May 16, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Love them but they are not hardy here in PA.

  7. Ste J
    May 20, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Looking good, flowers are under appreciated by so many. It is good to see them thriving here.

  9. artistapooja
    May 21, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Very beautiful flowers…these are so perfect for drawing…🌹🌹💞💞

  10. Cynthia Reyes
    May 21, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Lovely. Wish they were perennial here, but we’re too cold!

  11. Clare Pooley
    May 21, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Four Gardenia trees! How wonderful!

