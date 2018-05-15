Heavenly Scented Gardenia

I have four good size Gardenia trees on one side of my house and they are beginning to bloom. So beautiful and the scent is like heaven. One of my favorite flowers.
May 15, 2018 at 8:30 pm
You lucky girl! I adore these flowers….bought a potted one from our local markets last year but still no blooms….will have to do some research 😉
May 15, 2018 at 11:12 pm
Yeah I was very happy to find them here and now they’re blooming I’m thrilled. 🙂 Hope yours will bloom soon.
May 16, 2018 at 1:10 am
Exquisite!
May 16, 2018 at 8:07 am
Thanks, John. 🙂
May 16, 2018 at 3:44 am
❤
May 16, 2018 at 8:07 am
🙂
May 16, 2018 at 3:52 am
Wow! Beautiful, Elizabeth!
May 16, 2018 at 8:06 am
Thanks, Jill. ❤
May 16, 2018 at 9:58 am
You can not ignore their sweet aroma,
very attractive flower and beautiful photo Elizabeth
May 16, 2018 at 7:22 pm
I know. I’m always out there sniffing them. 😀 Thanks Eddie.
May 16, 2018 at 11:14 am
Love them but they are not hardy here in PA.
May 16, 2018 at 7:21 pm
These are one of the winter hardy varieties, but not sure if they’d survive your winter. Although our winters are pretty severe.
May 17, 2018 at 8:47 am
When I lived in Delaware, there were hardy ones but I’ve never seen them here except in a hot house as an indoor plant. I tried to have a plant in the screened porch in the summer but it didn’t get enough sun to bloom.
May 17, 2018 at 12:25 pm
That’s a shame. 😦
May 20, 2018 at 7:38 pm
Looking good, flowers are under appreciated by so many. It is good to see them thriving here.
May 21, 2018 at 7:00 pm
I think I may over appreciate them LOL
May 20, 2018 at 10:41 pm
Beautiful!! ❤ ❤
May 21, 2018 at 6:59 pm
❤ 🙂
May 21, 2018 at 9:35 am
Very beautiful flowers…these are so perfect for drawing…🌹🌹💞💞
May 21, 2018 at 6:59 pm
Oh yeah!, 😀
May 21, 2018 at 3:12 pm
Lovely. Wish they were perennial here, but we’re too cold!
May 21, 2018 at 6:57 pm
We’re right on the border between zone 6a and 6b here. That’s usually a little too cold for even the hardy ones, but they seem to be thriving. 🙂
May 21, 2018 at 5:41 pm
Four Gardenia trees! How wonderful!
May 21, 2018 at 6:51 pm
Yep. 😀
May 21, 2018 at 6:51 pm
🙂
