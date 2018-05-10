Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

1929 Rolls Royce

by 11 Comments

Found the coolest thing at West Baden Springs Hotel the other day. Eric and I went to the hotel to walk around the beautiful gardens and when we went indoors we were surprised to find a car sitting under the dome in the atrium. So cool. The story of the car is the last image. Hope you enjoy the photos. 🙂

Advertisements

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

11 thoughts on “1929 Rolls Royce

Leave a comment

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    May 10, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    A cool car indeed!! Shared that interesting bit of info with my car-enthusiasts here at home and we were all very appreciative of this post😉Truly a glorious vehicle and nice knowing it has a new home😊

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Jill Weatherholt
    May 11, 2018 at 3:50 am

    Wow! Wouldn’t that be fun to drive around town? Great photos, Elizabeth!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Clare Pooley
    May 13, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    What a fabulous car! It’s good they have preserved it for new generations to admire.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Byungafallgren
    May 18, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    What a luxurious looking car indeed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s