1929 Rolls Royce

Found the coolest thing at West Baden Springs Hotel the other day. Eric and I went to the hotel to walk around the beautiful gardens and when we went indoors we were surprised to find a car sitting under the dome in the atrium. So cool. The story of the car is the last image. Hope you enjoy the photos. 🙂
May 10, 2018 at 10:56 pm
A cool car indeed!! Shared that interesting bit of info with my car-enthusiasts here at home and we were all very appreciative of this post😉Truly a glorious vehicle and nice knowing it has a new home😊
May 11, 2018 at 12:15 am
Yep, I’d love to drive around in that. 😉
May 11, 2018 at 3:50 am
Wow! Wouldn’t that be fun to drive around town? Great photos, Elizabeth!
May 11, 2018 at 12:26 pm
Thanks, Jill. It would be fun. You’d feel like royalty. 🙂
May 12, 2018 at 7:19 am
Exactly! Have a wonderful Mother’s Day, Elizabeth. ❤
May 12, 2018 at 9:38 am
You too. ❤
May 13, 2018 at 6:44 pm
What a fabulous car! It’s good they have preserved it for new generations to admire.
May 13, 2018 at 6:54 pm
Thanks, Clare. It really is beautiful. ❤
May 14, 2018 at 1:45 pm
❤
May 18, 2018 at 10:48 pm
What a luxurious looking car indeed.
May 19, 2018 at 9:46 am
It is. 🙂
