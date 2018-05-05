Elizabeth Melton Parsons

IU Graduation Day

Eric is free at last. 😀 Today was graduation day at Indiana University in Bloomington. Mama was proud and very tired.

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

6 thoughts on “IU Graduation Day

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    May 5, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Congratulations Eric! And what a proud mama😊😋😙😚…so deserving of this wonderful momentioned too😉you’ve done a great job Liza 😉xxxx

  2. GP Cox
    May 6, 2018 at 6:12 am

    Give him my heartiest best wishes for his future.

  3. Jill Weatherholt
    May 6, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Congratulations to Eric! Great photo, Elizabeth. I commented yesterday, but it disappeared.

