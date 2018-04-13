My Crab Apple Trees are Blooming

Advertisements
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
April 13, 2018 at 3:08 pm
So beautiful!
April 14, 2018 at 10:03 am
Thanks so much. They really are. I can’t stop looking at them. ❤
April 13, 2018 at 3:15 pm
Just look at those trees! wow
great photos Elizabeth
April 14, 2018 at 10:09 am
Thanks, Eddie. It’s been a long winter and I’m loving all the new blossoms. ❤
April 13, 2018 at 8:02 pm
They are truly magnificent! And what’s that I see? Could it be the sun? Hope you are enjoying it lovely lady…those trees look as though they certainly are 😊😉
April 14, 2018 at 10:11 am
LOL… you’re right the sun was bright and beautiful yesterday. But started raining again last night and supposed to hang around for a while. 😦 Love ya, Deb. ❤
April 13, 2018 at 10:00 pm
Wow! Thanks for sharing your amazing photos, Elizabeth. Don’t you just love spring! ❤
April 14, 2018 at 10:15 am
Thanks, Jill. I know how busy you are so I truly appreciate you taking time to come by. ❤ It's been such a long and miserable winter, I had to get out in the sun yesterday. I knew it wouldn't last long. And yes, I am so happy to see spring finally arriving. 🙂
April 15, 2018 at 7:41 am
❤
April 14, 2018 at 11:23 am
Oh, Elizabeth, what a joy. ❤ Xxx with hugs x
April 15, 2018 at 5:52 pm
Thanks, Jane. ❤
April 15, 2018 at 4:02 am
These beautiful trees are just so wonderful! How lovely to see them – thank-you, Elizabeth xx ❤ ❤ xx
April 15, 2018 at 5:50 pm
My pleasure, Clare. ❤
April 15, 2018 at 6:04 pm
❤ ❤
April 15, 2018 at 4:34 pm
Nice to see some flowers. We just had snow and freezing rain, in a very late season winter event. But I see a few days at 17C in another week, so spring is definitely coming back.
April 15, 2018 at 5:51 pm
Yes, and I’m looking forward to it more so than usual with this very long and wet winter we’ve had. 🙂
April 15, 2018 at 9:19 pm
They are so beautiful! Love all the blooms. Glad you are getting some spring weather. My grandparents had a crab apple tree, great memories of climbing with all my cousins when we were kids.
April 15, 2018 at 10:40 pm
I too loved climbing trees and had a couple of tree houses. Glad the photos brought back a few happy memories, Janell. 🙂
April 16, 2018 at 12:18 pm
Delightful, dear girl! Thank you for sharing. Happy Spring!
April 16, 2018 at 4:21 pm
Thanks, Cynthia. 🙂
