Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

My Crab Apple Trees are Blooming

by 20 Comments

Advertisements

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

20 thoughts on “My Crab Apple Trees are Blooming

Leave a comment

  2. Eddie Two Hawks
    April 13, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Just look at those trees! wow
    great photos Elizabeth

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. deliberatelydebbie
    April 13, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    They are truly magnificent! And what’s that I see? Could it be the sun? Hope you are enjoying it lovely lady…those trees look as though they certainly are 😊😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Jill Weatherholt
    April 13, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Wow! Thanks for sharing your amazing photos, Elizabeth. Don’t you just love spring! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Jane Sturgeon
    April 14, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Oh, Elizabeth, what a joy. ❤ Xxx with hugs x

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Clare Pooley
    April 15, 2018 at 4:02 am

    These beautiful trees are just so wonderful! How lovely to see them – thank-you, Elizabeth xx ❤ ❤ xx

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. shawnthompsonart
    April 15, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Nice to see some flowers. We just had snow and freezing rain, in a very late season winter event. But I see a few days at 17C in another week, so spring is definitely coming back.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. janellmithani
    April 15, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    They are so beautiful! Love all the blooms. Glad you are getting some spring weather. My grandparents had a crab apple tree, great memories of climbing with all my cousins when we were kids.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Cynthia Reyes
    April 16, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Delightful, dear girl! Thank you for sharing. Happy Spring!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s