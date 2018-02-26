Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Girl Walking Away on Beach

by 2 Comments

Another Art Sherpa inspiration piece in acrylic. My phone didn’t quite get the colors and highlights right, especially the hair. But I like the painting in person.

Advertisements

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2018. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

2 thoughts on “Girl Walking Away on Beach

Leave a comment

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    February 26, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Love a beach scene and your capture is just as impressive Liza …I admire anyone who can draw/paint…you are a natural my dear😉

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s