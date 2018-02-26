Girl Walking Away on Beach

Another Art Sherpa inspiration piece in acrylic. My phone didn’t quite get the colors and highlights right, especially the hair. But I like the painting in person.
February 26, 2018 at 9:04 pm
Love a beach scene and your capture is just as impressive Liza …I admire anyone who can draw/paint…you are a natural my dear😉
February 26, 2018 at 9:43 pm
❤ Thank you, my friend.
