Girl on Beach – Acrylic Painting

Saw the Art Sherpa paint this on YouTube and thought it was beautiful. Had to give it a try, even though I very rarely due figures.  I didn’t paint along but did mine at a later time so it is somewhat different. But I like it. Pretty sad photo of it, but the best I could do with bad indoor lighting and a cheap cell phone.

 

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

6 thoughts on “Girl on Beach – Acrylic Painting

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    January 5, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Oh Liza it’s a “wow” moment! You never cease to amaze or delight…and the only sad thing is you don’t see your talent my girl😉. …love it!!

  2. quiall
    January 5, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    I think it’s lovely! There is such movement in the water . Well done.

