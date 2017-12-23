Cookies and Poinsettias

Eric and I decided to make cookies. Bad idea since I want to lose 10 pounds and they are so good. Guess the diet will have to be put on hold. 🙂 We made snickerdoodles (my favorite), golden sprinkle, peanut butter kiss cookies (minus the peanut butter cause I’m allergic) and lots of these cute little guys. Eric decorated these. And I added the poinsettia photos because they’re pretty.
“Quizás viajar no sea suficiente para prevenir la intolerancia, pero si logra demostrarnos que todas las personas lloran, ríen, comen, se preocupan y mueren, puede entonces introducir la idea de que si tratamos de entendernos los unos a los otros, quizás hasta nos hagamos amigos” – Maya Angelou
December 24, 2017 at 6:44 am
Bonjour ou Bonsoir
Joyeux Noël mon ami amie ! ELIZABETH
J’espère que le Père Noël sera généreux avec toi
Si ce n’est pas le cas ne t’inquiète pas
Sache que mon amitié pour toi vaut tout l’or du monde
Ce petit message marrant pour Noël
Que tu te rappelles combien notre relation amicale est importante pour moi.
Je te présente par avance tous mes vœux de bonne année 2018
Ton ami qui pense à toi
Bisous Bernard
December 24, 2017 at 2:43 pm
I wish you a joyous Christmas, Bernard. ❤
December 24, 2017 at 8:10 am
December 24, 2017 at 2:58 pm
Merry Christmas. 🙂
December 26, 2017 at 9:04 am
Lovely. I hope your Christmas has been lovely and wishing you all good things in 2018, Elizabeth.
December 26, 2017 at 12:30 pm
Thank you, Cynthia. I had a very nice Christmas and hope you did too. Wishing you and your family a very happy and healthy New Year. ❤
December 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm
Lovely looking cookies and such a pretty poinsettia! Hope you had a happy Christmas, Elizabeth xx
December 27, 2017 at 9:56 pm
I did, thank you, Clare. I hope you also had a wonderful Christmas. ❤
December 27, 2017 at 10:49 pm
Thank-you, yes I did ❤ 🙂
