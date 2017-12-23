Cookies and Poinsettias

Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Eric and I decided to make cookies. Bad idea since I want to lose 10 pounds and they are so good. Guess the diet will have to be put on hold. 🙂  We made snickerdoodles (my favorite), golden sprinkle, peanut butter kiss cookies (minus the peanut butter cause I’m allergic) and lots of these cute little guys. Eric decorated these. And I added the poinsettia photos because they’re pretty.

  1. bernard25
    December 24, 2017 at 6:44 am

    Bonjour ou Bonsoir

    Joyeux Noël mon ami amie ! ELIZABETH

    J’espère que le Père Noël sera généreux avec toi

    Si ce n’est pas le cas ne t’inquiète pas

    Sache que mon amitié pour toi vaut tout l’or du monde

    Ce petit message marrant pour Noël

    Que tu te rappelles combien notre relation amicale est importante pour moi.

    Je te présente par avance tous mes vœux de bonne année 2018

    Ton ami qui pense à toi

    Bisous Bernard

  3. Cynthia Reyes
    December 26, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Lovely. I hope your Christmas has been lovely and wishing you all good things in 2018, Elizabeth.

  4. Clare Pooley
    December 27, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    Lovely looking cookies and such a pretty poinsettia! Hope you had a happy Christmas, Elizabeth xx

