My Books Free for Christmas

Just a heads up for anyone looking for some free holiday reads. My books are free on Kindle through Christmas. ( Dec. 22 – Dec. 26) Just search for E. G. Parsons on Amazon or use links located here on my book pages. Love and hugs to all my blog buddies. ❤
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons.
elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
December 20, 2017 at 3:03 am
What a generous and beautiful gesture!!
Will reblog!!
December 21, 2017 at 6:30 pm
Thanks. Love you, my friend. ❤
December 20, 2017 at 3:05 am
Reblogged this on and commented:
If you havent read any of this lady’s work here is a golden opportunity! Enjoy😊😉
December 21, 2017 at 6:29 pm
Thank you, sweetie. ❤
December 20, 2017 at 6:59 am
Thank you for this very kind offer, love and hugs to you Elizabeth
December 21, 2017 at 6:28 pm
Thank you, Eddie. ❤
December 20, 2017 at 7:16 am
Thanks, Elizabeth!❤️
December 21, 2017 at 6:28 pm
❤ ❤
December 20, 2017 at 7:37 am
December 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm
Thanks very much, Elizabeth – how kind! ❤ ❤
December 22, 2017 at 3:03 pm
❤ ❤
