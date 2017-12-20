My Books Free for Christmas

Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Just a heads up for anyone looking for some free holiday reads. My books are free on Kindle through Christmas. ( Dec. 22 – Dec. 26) Just search for E. G. Parsons on Amazon or use links located here on my book pages. Love and hugs to all my blog buddies. ❤

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    December 20, 2017 at 3:03 am

    What a generous and beautiful gesture!!
    Will reblog!!

  2. deliberatelydebbie
    December 20, 2017 at 3:05 am

    Reblogged this on and commented:
    If you havent read any of this lady’s work here is a golden opportunity! Enjoy😊😉

  3. Eddie Two Hawks
    December 20, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Thank you for this very kind offer, love and hugs to you Elizabeth

  6. Clare Pooley
    December 21, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Thanks very much, Elizabeth – how kind! ❤ ❤

