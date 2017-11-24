Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

10 Year Anniversary with WordPress

by 19 Comments

Today is my 10th anniversary on WordPress. Time does have a way of moving along, doesn’t it? Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Below is a copy of my very first post from 10 years ago.

 

Another Blog? By Who?

First, I’d like to thank that wonderful lady from down under (Debbie Stevens) for putting me onto Word Press. Thanks, Deb.

Don’t you just love blogging? This is my fourth and I know people who have as many as ten. Amazing…! I haven’t decided yet what kind of blog this will be. I’m thinking along the lines of personal, rambling thoughts and day to day happenings in my life. Snooze……zzzzzzzz. Truly inspired, right? I live in a tiny rural community, so nothing of interest could possibly happen. Ah…not true. There have been some exciting, bazzar, and sometimes tragic occurrences around here. I doubt I will ever be at a loss for something to write about. And if ever I am, I’ll just blog about my dog, Charlie. Now there’s an interesting character.

Charlie is a seven-year-old 95 pound boxer, but he doesn’t know this. He has multiple personality disorder. Sometimes he imagines he’s Kudjo, sometimes a kitten or a human toddler, and at other times, he’s an opinionated politician. Charlie has more personality that I can sometimes deal with, but I love him inspite of that or perhaps because of it.

If you’ve stumbled onto my blog looking for something interesting and you’ve read this far without falling asleep–you are probably wondering who I am. If you’re bored and have nothing better to do, you can google me. That’s my real name up there on the top of the page, but I also write under the name E. G. Parsons. My coffee cup needs refilling, so I will say goodbye for now. Thanks for stopping by, come back any time. The door is always open.

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

19 thoughts on “10 Year Anniversary with WordPress

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    November 24, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    10 years already?! I’m so pleased I was able to be a part of your blogging journey and will no doubt continue (hopefully) for many more years to come. Your gift for story-telling never fails to intrigue, even on days where you think you have nothing to tell! Love you xxx

  2. davidprosser
    November 25, 2017 at 2:21 am

    Congratulations Elizabeth. Ten Years on one blog is remarkable.
    xxx Huge Hugs xxx

  3. Noel Williams ...https://photopincher.com
    November 25, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Congrats, my friend! I have been with you part of the way. I commend you for hanging on this long. But that is what happen when you give from the heart.

  5. Eddie Two Hawks
    November 25, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Congratulations Elizabeth! Yours is a blog that has obviously attracted me and others whether you have anything you think important to say or not. It is the way you say it and the fact that it is a much different life than what we are living. Here’s to your next 10 years, Eddie

  6. quiall
    November 25, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Congratulations! I had a “Charlie”. Her name was Samantha: lap dog, innocent thief, guardian. I will always miss her.

  7. Jonathan Caswell
    November 25, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    ALRIGHT!!!!! KEEP THE GOOD STUFF ROLLING!!!! CONGRATS!

  8. Clare Pooley
    November 26, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Wow, Elizabeth! Ten years! Congratulations 🙂 xx

  9. Jane Sturgeon
    November 28, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Elizabeth, congratulations my lovely and it is a pleasure to be connected to you. Xx ❤

