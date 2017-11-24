10 Year Anniversary with WordPress

Today is my 10th anniversary on WordPress. Time does have a way of moving along, doesn’t it? Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving. Below is a copy of my very first post from 10 years ago.

First, I’d like to thank that wonderful lady from down under (Debbie Stevens) for putting me onto Word Press. Thanks, Deb.

Don’t you just love blogging? This is my fourth and I know people who have as many as ten. Amazing…! I haven’t decided yet what kind of blog this will be. I’m thinking along the lines of personal, rambling thoughts and day to day happenings in my life. Snooze……zzzzzzzz. Truly inspired, right? I live in a tiny rural community, so nothing of interest could possibly happen. Ah…not true. There have been some exciting, bazzar, and sometimes tragic occurrences around here. I doubt I will ever be at a loss for something to write about. And if ever I am, I’ll just blog about my dog, Charlie. Now there’s an interesting character.

Charlie is a seven-year-old 95 pound boxer, but he doesn’t know this. He has multiple personality disorder. Sometimes he imagines he’s Kudjo, sometimes a kitten or a human toddler, and at other times, he’s an opinionated politician. Charlie has more personality that I can sometimes deal with, but I love him inspite of that or perhaps because of it.

If you’ve stumbled onto my blog looking for something interesting and you’ve read this far without falling asleep–you are probably wondering who I am. If you’re bored and have nothing better to do, you can google me. That’s my real name up there on the top of the page, but I also write under the name E. G. Parsons. My coffee cup needs refilling, so I will say goodbye for now. Thanks for stopping by, come back any time. The door is always open.