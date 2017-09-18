Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Painting

by 7 Comments

Forest Iris in mixed media…

 

Copyright Elizabeth Melton Parsons
Advertisements

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

7 thoughts on “Painting

Leave a comment

  1. Clare Pooley
    September 18, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    This is beautiful, Elizabeth! xx ❤ xx

    Like

    Reply
  2. Jill Weatherholt
    September 18, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    This is stunning, Elizabeth! I love your color choices. xo

    Like

    Reply
  4. rubiescorner
    September 18, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    This is the first painting of yours I have seen.

    Like

    Reply
  5. deliberatelydebbie
    September 19, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Oh my I’m speechless….simply stunning colours! Love love LOVE it!

    Like

    Reply
  6. Jane Sturgeon
    September 19, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Oh the depth of the colours in this piece Elizabeth….it is a stunning creation. xX ❤

    Like

    Reply

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s