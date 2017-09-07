Elizabeth Melton Parsons

My Big Brother

I lost another brother this week. This poem is for John.

My Big Brother

with a personality larger than life.

Your big booming laugh and wild stories.

Your love of practical jokes

all played in good humor, not spite.

So daring, so bold,

So generous and kind.

The big brother every girl dreams of,

A brother to cherish and hold.

So many lessons learned,

You taught me to laugh, you taught me to love.

You treated me like a princess,

Protected and adored.

So many things shared,

So many things said.

Memories galore,

but never enough

never enough

copyright

Elizabeth Melton Parsons

 

  Sylvie G
    September 7, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    My thoughts are with you at this difficult time.

  deliberatelydebbie
    September 7, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Truly from your heart and we can all feel the love….God bless you now and always xxx

  nataliescarberry
    September 7, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I’m so sorry. What a lovely tribute to him!!! 🙂 ❤

