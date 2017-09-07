I lost another brother this week. This poem is for John.
My Big Brother
with a personality larger than life.
Your big booming laugh and wild stories.
Your love of practical jokes
all played in good humor, not spite.
So daring, so bold,
So generous and kind.
The big brother every girl dreams of,
A brother to cherish and hold.
So many lessons learned,
You taught me to laugh, you taught me to love.
You treated me like a princess,
Protected and adored.
So many things shared,
So many things said.
Memories galore,
but never enough
never enough
copyright
Elizabeth Melton Parsons
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons.
September 7, 2017 at 8:34 pm
My thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
September 7, 2017 at 9:06 pm
Truly from your heart and we can all feel the love….God bless you now and always xxx
September 7, 2017 at 10:08 pm
In deepest sympathy!
September 7, 2017 at 10:20 pm
I’m so sorry. What a lovely tribute to him!!! 🙂 ❤
