Deep in the Quiet Wood

by James Weldon Johnson

Are you bowed down in heart?

Do you but hear the clashing discords and the din of life?

Then come away, come to the peaceful wood,

Here bathe your soul in silence. Listen! Now,

From out the palpitating solitude

Do you not catch, yet faint, elusive strains?

They are above, around, within you, everywhere.

Silently listen! Clear, and still more clear, they come.

They bubble up in rippling notes, and swell in singing tones.

Now let your soul run the whole gamut of the wondrous scale

Until, responsive to the tonic chord,

It touches the diapason of God’s grand cathedral organ,

Filling earth for you with heavenly peace

And holy harmonies.

Photo by Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Advertisements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Email

Reddit



LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading... Related