Deep in the Quiet Wood

Are you bowed down in heart?
Do you but hear the clashing discords and the din of life?
Then come away, come to the peaceful wood,
Here bathe your soul in silence. Listen! Now,
From out the palpitating solitude
Do you not catch, yet faint, elusive strains?
They are above, around, within you, everywhere.
Silently listen! Clear, and still more clear, they come.
They bubble up in rippling notes, and swell in singing tones.
Now let your soul run the whole gamut of the wondrous scale
Until, responsive to the tonic chord,
It touches the diapason of God’s grand cathedral organ,
Filling earth for you with heavenly peace
And holy harmonies.
“Quizás viajar no sea suficiente para prevenir la intolerancia, pero si logra demostrarnos que todas las personas lloran, ríen, comen, se preocupan y mueren, puede entonces introducir la idea de que si tratamos de entendernos los unos a los otros, quizás hasta nos hagamos amigos” – Maya Angelou
July 26, 2017 at 10:46 am
❤ hugs for you Elizabeth xX
July 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm
Big hugs right back at ya, Jane. ❤
July 26, 2017 at 11:22 am
a bounty of peaceful moments
July 26, 2017 at 6:47 pm
Thanks, Eddie. 🙂
July 26, 2017 at 12:17 pm
I can feel the serenity both through the words and your photo….lovely post xxx
July 26, 2017 at 6:48 pm
Love that poem. Thanks for coming by, Deb. Love ya, girlfriend. ❤
