Blumen Baden~

I don’t often reblog, but if you love tulips, you need to check out Cindy’s post. Beautiful!


Baden-Baden’s spring bloom is just beginning.

The tulips on the Lichtenthaler Alle,

a strolling avenue and park,

that follows the River Oos,

are beginning their splendid spring bloom.


The park,

created in the 19th century,

is a wonderland of exotic plants and flowers.

Cheers to you from Baden-Baden’s glorious alle~

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

10 thoughts on “Blumen Baden~

  1. cindy knoke
    April 30, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Thank you for your kind thoughtfulness! 💐💐💐

  3. deliberatelydebbie
    April 30, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    A beautiful post! Many years ago had the chance to go to a tulip festival with my mum…truly splendid flower😊😉
    http://www.southern-highlands.com.au/tulip-time

    • Elizabeth Melton Parsons
      May 1, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Thanks for the link, Deb. I love festivals like that and the added beauty of the tulips makes it even more memorable. Bet you had a wonderful time there with your mom. I have many lovely memories of attending such events with my mom. ❤

  5. Clare Pooley
    May 1, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Beautiful tulips! Thank-you so much for re-blogging Cindy’s post. 🙂

