Blumen Baden~

I don’t often reblog, but if you love tulips, you need to check out Cindy’s post. Beautiful!
Baden-Baden’s spring bloom is just beginning.
The tulips on the Lichtenthaler Alle,
a strolling avenue and park,
that follows the River Oos,
are beginning their splendid spring bloom.
The park,
created in the 19th century,
is a wonderland of exotic plants and flowers.
Cheers to you from Baden-Baden’s glorious alle~
April 30, 2017 at 12:50 pm
Thank you for your kind thoughtfulness! 💐💐💐
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 30, 2017 at 4:28 pm
My pleasure, Cindy.
LikeLike
April 30, 2017 at 3:00 pm
LikeLiked by 1 person
April 30, 2017 at 4:30 pm
❤
LikeLike
April 30, 2017 at 8:29 pm
A beautiful post! Many years ago had the chance to go to a tulip festival with my mum…truly splendid flower😊😉
http://www.southern-highlands.com.au/tulip-time
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 1, 2017 at 4:36 pm
Thanks for the link, Deb. I love festivals like that and the added beauty of the tulips makes it even more memorable. Bet you had a wonderful time there with your mom. I have many lovely memories of attending such events with my mom. ❤
LikeLike
May 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm
Gorgeous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 1, 2017 at 4:32 pm
Yes, indeed. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 1, 2017 at 8:41 pm
Beautiful tulips! Thank-you so much for re-blogging Cindy’s post. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
May 1, 2017 at 9:46 pm
My pleasure. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person