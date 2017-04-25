Name of the Flower

Just in case anyone is still wondering, the name of the little flower in my last post is Nemophila maculata — Baby Blue Eyes, Five Spot. Thanks to my friend Deb Steven for leading me to the answer.
April 25, 2017 at 10:28 pm
New one for me too!
April 25, 2017 at 10:56 pm
Yay!!😊😉
