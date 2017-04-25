Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Anyone Know What This Flower Is?

by

Okay, I know what it is now… Thanks, Deb. It’s Nemophila maculata — Baby Blue Eyes, Five Spot

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

17 thoughts on “Anyone Know What This Flower Is?

  1. Cynthia Reyes
    April 25, 2017 at 11:18 am

    No, but it’s very pretty.

  2. Sharat Pathak
    April 25, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Don’t know name but its beautiful.

  3. Clare Pooley
    April 25, 2017 at 11:56 am

    It is very pretty but no, I have no idea what it is. The leaves are very distinctive so someone must be able to tell you – I hope! 🙂

  4. Jill Weatherholt
    April 25, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    It reminds me of a pansy. The purple is beautiful.

  5. janellmithani
    April 25, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    It looks like a cross between a petunia and a morning glory. Or maybe one of those runner types of petunias that spread across the ground? Hmmm… Not sure what it is but it is very pretty!

  6. T Ibara Photo
    April 25, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Hello Elizabeth,

    It’s a very pretty flower but I’m afraid I don’t know its name…

    Best wishes,
    Takami

  7. deliberatelydebbie
    April 25, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Hi Liza
    I’ve tried locating via Google but think you should try this forum: http://www.flowersforums.com/small-white-flower-with-purple-lines-and-tips-1567310.html
    At first I thought it was a “passion” flower or pansy-related….whatever it is its lovely!
    Hope you find out as its got me really curious😊😁😉

  8. Martin Drury
    April 25, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    It does look like some form of pansy to me. Beautiful whatever it is!

