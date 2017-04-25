Anyone Know What This Flower Is?

Okay, I know what it is now… Thanks, Deb. It’s Nemophila maculata — Baby Blue Eyes, Five Spot
April 25, 2017 at 11:18 am
No, but it’s very pretty.
April 25, 2017 at 11:23 am
I think so too. 🙂
April 25, 2017 at 11:32 am
Don’t know name but its beautiful.
April 25, 2017 at 1:46 pm
Even prettier in person. 🙂
April 25, 2017 at 11:56 am
It is very pretty but no, I have no idea what it is. The leaves are very distinctive so someone must be able to tell you – I hope! 🙂
April 25, 2017 at 1:45 pm
I hope so too Clare. I’ve never seen one before.
April 25, 2017 at 12:11 pm
It reminds me of a pansy. The purple is beautiful.
April 25, 2017 at 1:48 pm
It reminded me of a pansy too, Jill, but different. I wonder if there are wild pansies. Maybe it isn’t a wildflower, just a voluntary plant from a seed blown in from somewhere else.
April 25, 2017 at 2:39 pm
It looks like a cross between a petunia and a morning glory. Or maybe one of those runner types of petunias that spread across the ground? Hmmm… Not sure what it is but it is very pretty!
April 25, 2017 at 9:55 pm
Thanks, Janell. I updated the post with the name.
April 25, 2017 at 11:49 pm
Baby blue eyes, what a sweet name!
April 25, 2017 at 8:12 pm
Hello Elizabeth,
It’s a very pretty flower but I’m afraid I don’t know its name…
Best wishes,
Takami
April 25, 2017 at 9:54 pm
Thanks Takami. I updated the post with the name. I’ll just call it Baby Blue Eyes. 😀
April 25, 2017 at 9:36 pm
Hi Liza
I’ve tried locating via Google but think you should try this forum: http://www.flowersforums.com/small-white-flower-with-purple-lines-and-tips-1567310.html
At first I thought it was a “passion” flower or pansy-related….whatever it is its lovely!
Hope you find out as its got me really curious😊😁😉
April 25, 2017 at 9:52 pm
Thanks so much, Deb. That did the trick. lol. Was driving me crazy trying to find a name for it. I updated the post with the name/names. Love you.
April 25, 2017 at 9:43 pm
It does look like some form of pansy to me. Beautiful whatever it is!
April 25, 2017 at 9:53 pm
Thanks, Martin. I updated the post with the name. 🙂
