First Signs of Spring-Purple Crocus

by 14 Comments

The crocus have come and gone for this spring, but it’s still wintry cold out there. These little beauties from a couple of years ago are a reminder that spring is indeed coming. 🙂

Elizabeth Melton Parsons

It’s said that when the Robins return spring has sprung. The Robins have been back for about three weeks, but it has still been very wintry. Seeing them hopping around the yard with their rusty, red chests puffed out did however, give the promise of spring.

A more definite sign are these little beauties. I came across a huge patch of them on my walk a couple of days ago. They were growing in a vacant lot where once a devoted gardener lived and with a loving hand planted them all over their front lawn. The house and it’s occupants may be long gone, but these purple blooms popping up every year means they will never be forgotten. It may be snowing today, but having seen these crocus I know spring is very, very near.

Crocus Blooming Crocus Blooming

Crocus Flowers Crocus Flowers

Crocus Booms Crocus Blooms

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

14 thoughts on “First Signs of Spring-Purple Crocus

  1. T. R. Robinson
    March 12, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Inspiring. Thank you for sharing.

  2. clarepooley33
    March 12, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I love these purple crocuses! Thanks so much for re-blogging your post, Elizabeth xx

  3. Jill Weatherholt
    March 12, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Gosh, I remember this post, Elizabeth. The purple crocuses are still just as beautiful! ❤

  4. deliberatelydebbie
    March 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Won’t be long now and the good thing is you can plant more!
    Love gardening…its definitely therapeutic and so much fun😉😊😎

  6. bernard25
    March 14, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    Bonjour ou Bonsoir ELIZABETH Belles fleurs
    Si votre cœur est désemparé, une bonne nouvelle peut le ranimer
    Si vos yeux ont envie de pleurer, laissez-les allez sans retenue
    Les émotions ne se commandent pas
    Si vous riez et que la peine vous meurtrit
    Ne changez pas d’horizon
    La musique peut vous aider à garder la bonne humeur
    Si la passion n’est plus comme avant
    Lui l’amour est en vous et vos sentiments s’enflamment et feront plaisir aux autres


    Si vous n’êtes pas poète, ni écrivain , gardez une âme d’artiste
    Et faites valoir vos ressentis avec une pointe de fantaisie
    Si l’on ne vous découvre que des défauts c’est que vous n’avez pas changé

    Et que l’autre personne qui vous critique a surement autant de défauts que vous
    Si moi vous trouvez que je ne suis plus comme avant
    Je peux vous dire que je n’ai pas changé, je suis restée conforme à mes idées

    Mais je pense que le temps est compté et que les années s’effilent doucement

    Alors mieux vos encore en profiter

    Bisous bonne journée ou bonne soirée

    Votre ami BERNARD

  7. Nancy
    March 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Lovely photos. First spring flowers. Gardening and flowers are good for the mind and soul. I keep missing your posts. Glad I found you again.

