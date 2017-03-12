First Signs of Spring-Purple Crocus

The crocus have come and gone for this spring, but it’s still wintry cold out there. These little beauties from a couple of years ago are a reminder that spring is indeed coming. 🙂
It’s said that when the Robins return spring has sprung. The Robins have been back for about three weeks, but it has still been very wintry. Seeing them hopping around the yard with their rusty, red chests puffed out did however, give the promise of spring.
A more definite sign are these little beauties. I came across a huge patch of them on my walk a couple of days ago. They were growing in a vacant lot where once a devoted gardener lived and with a loving hand planted them all over their front lawn. The house and it’s occupants may be long gone, but these purple blooms popping up every year means they will never be forgotten. It may be snowing today, but having seen these crocus I know spring is very, very near.
March 12, 2017 at 1:33 pm
Inspiring. Thank you for sharing.
March 12, 2017 at 7:29 pm
Thank you. 🙂
March 12, 2017 at 4:58 pm
I love these purple crocuses! Thanks so much for re-blogging your post, Elizabeth xx
March 12, 2017 at 7:30 pm
They are lovely, especially when they are the only color around this time of year. lol. Thanks, Clare. xo
March 12, 2017 at 7:55 pm
My pleasure, Elizabeth xx
March 12, 2017 at 6:43 pm
Gosh, I remember this post, Elizabeth. The purple crocuses are still just as beautiful! ❤
March 12, 2017 at 7:27 pm
Thanks, Jill. 🙂
March 12, 2017 at 8:28 pm
Won’t be long now and the good thing is you can plant more!
Love gardening…its definitely therapeutic and so much fun😉😊😎
March 13, 2017 at 11:51 am
Hooray!
March 13, 2017 at 12:14 pm
🙂
March 14, 2017 at 3:52 pm
Bonjour ou Bonsoir ELIZABETH Belles fleurs
Si votre cœur est désemparé, une bonne nouvelle peut le ranimer
Si vos yeux ont envie de pleurer, laissez-les allez sans retenue
Les émotions ne se commandent pas
Si vous riez et que la peine vous meurtrit
Ne changez pas d’horizon
La musique peut vous aider à garder la bonne humeur
Si la passion n’est plus comme avant
Lui l’amour est en vous et vos sentiments s’enflamment et feront plaisir aux autres
Si vous n’êtes pas poète, ni écrivain , gardez une âme d’artiste
Et faites valoir vos ressentis avec une pointe de fantaisie
Si l’on ne vous découvre que des défauts c’est que vous n’avez pas changé
Et que l’autre personne qui vous critique a surement autant de défauts que vous
Si moi vous trouvez que je ne suis plus comme avant
Je peux vous dire que je n’ai pas changé, je suis restée conforme à mes idées
Mais je pense que le temps est compté et que les années s’effilent doucement
Alors mieux vos encore en profiter
Bisous bonne journée ou bonne soirée
Votre ami BERNARD
March 14, 2017 at 5:49 pm
Thanks, Bernard. ❤
March 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm
Lovely photos. First spring flowers. Gardening and flowers are good for the mind and soul. I keep missing your posts. Glad I found you again.
March 14, 2017 at 10:35 pm
Thank you, Nancy. And I’m glad too. 🙂
