Another Silhouette in Acrylic

My honey after a day of surfing.
Related
Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
March 8, 2017 at 9:12 pm
I love it…the water now appears like heavenly clouds. Bless your beautiful❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 8, 2017 at 11:31 pm
What a lovely compliment. Thank you, Deb. ❤ XO
LikeLike
March 8, 2017 at 11:57 pm
Gorgeous colours and such a lovely painting, Elizabeth. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:03 am
Thank you so much, Iris. xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:31 am
My pleasure, Elizabeth. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 9, 2017 at 7:05 am
Exquisite painting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:04 am
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 9, 2017 at 7:52 am
Beautiful, Elizabeth. I love the colors! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:04 am
Thanks, Jill. xo
LikeLike
March 9, 2017 at 9:06 am
Beautiful orange hues my friend, that is a vista we can all fall in love with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:06 am
Thanks, Ste J. 🙂
LikeLike
March 9, 2017 at 9:12 am
Wonderful tribute to your beloved husband. Beautiful painting
LikeLiked by 2 people
March 10, 2017 at 9:07 am
Thank you so much.
LikeLike
March 9, 2017 at 12:07 pm
The vibrancy of the colours. I can feel your ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:07 am
Thank you, sweet Jane. HUGS
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 9, 2017 at 2:09 pm
Very atmospheric dear Elizabeth. Well done my friend ! 🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:08 am
Thank you, my dear friend. ((HUGS))
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 9, 2017 at 8:52 pm
(((HUGS)))
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 9:09 am
Big squishy hugs right back at ya, Lucie. Have you moved yet?
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 6:10 pm
Not yet. Getting the house prepped and looking in Wa. Hopefully, something will open up in Wa soon!😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 6:56 pm
Good luck with the hunt. I’m sure you’ll find a place perfect for you. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 8:33 pm
Such a beautiful painting, Elizabeth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 10, 2017 at 10:20 pm
Thanks, Clare. xo
LikeLike
March 11, 2017 at 11:32 am
Looks like you had fun with this, Elizabeth 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 11, 2017 at 6:21 pm
Thanks, Jo. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person