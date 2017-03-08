Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Another Silhouette in Acrylic

by 25 Comments

My honey after a day of surfing.

Advertisements

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

25 thoughts on “Another Silhouette in Acrylic

Leave a comment

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    March 8, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    I love it…the water now appears like heavenly clouds. Bless your beautiful❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Elizabeth Melton Parsons
    March 8, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    What a lovely compliment. Thank you, Deb. ❤ XO

    Like

    Reply
  3. Iris@poetsmith
    March 8, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Gorgeous colours and such a lovely painting, Elizabeth. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. quiall
    March 9, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Exquisite painting!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Jill Weatherholt
    March 9, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Beautiful, Elizabeth. I love the colors! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Ste J
    March 9, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Beautiful orange hues my friend, that is a vista we can all fall in love with.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Anonymous
    March 9, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Wonderful tribute to your beloved husband. Beautiful painting

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Jane Sturgeon
    March 9, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    The vibrancy of the colours. I can feel your ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Ralph
    March 9, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Very atmospheric dear Elizabeth. Well done my friend ! 🙂 ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. clarepooley33
    March 10, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Such a beautiful painting, Elizabeth!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. restlessjo
    March 11, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Looks like you had fun with this, Elizabeth 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s