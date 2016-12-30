Christmas Downsized Makes Precious Memories

Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Another Christmas is over and the New Year fast approaching. With the economy in such sad shape, our family looked for ways to economize this Christmas. We gave more generously to the Salvation Army and Goodwill, making our budget smaller, but knew that as small as our budget was, others were much smaller if not non-existent.

My teenaged son is pretty cool. He never asks for much and is always happy with what he gets. Which of course makes me as his mother want to buy him more. But he didn’t get any of the high-tech items on most kids wish list. The only electronic gadget he got this year was a new cell phone and he wouldn’t have gotten that except that his old one had a bad screen. He was so thrilled with that phone. And that made me happy I splurged on it. My husband and I went to a used DVD store and…