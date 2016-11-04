Beautiful Autumn Trees

Took a walk this morning and had to snap these beauties with my phone.
Spreading happiness through photography"
Discover the mysteries of nature
Nature notes from the Forest of Dean
Curiosity run amok . . .
If you can dream it ... We will plan it
... der allerbeste Blog der Welt. Wer's nicht glaubt, der liest.
Sculpture sur bois
Online zeitung
Thinks and again mumbles!!
Two Chicks Learning the Art of Preparedness
.wordpress.com
blogging and oil painting about my daily adventures in art & life...come follow along!
"El Mundo Visible es Sólo un Pretexto" / "The Visible World is Just a Pretext".-
Independent Authors Unite!
Welcome to my world..a tapestry of thoughts and forms conceived in my mind
Well, almost every day.
Ein- und Ausblicke gewähren
Smile! You’re at the best WordPress.com site ever
The delights and challenges faced by all of us
Un blog experimental qui s'efforce de saisir la poesie dans le quotidien des images, des choses, des moments .... et plus encore
A site for the Barsetshire Diaries Books and others
A Gypsy, Bismillah & Esmerelda The Spider Sit With Yama At The Vaitarna
My life in 2016
"¿ASÍ QUE QUIERES SER ESCRITOR?"
Life is a time of purpose and anointed blossoming...
“I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true. I am not bound to succeed, but I am bound to live up to what light I have.”
Living my Life Where my Feet Are
My Loves*Nom Nom*Furbabies*Faith*Going Places*Momma Daisy & Apple
"Literature is language charged with meaning." Ezra Pound
Kate's views on life edited by three opinionated cats
Tonight I Dream. Tomorrow I Do!
Fine Art by Barbara Gurry Rowell
♥♥ ♥♥ MES PLUS BEAUX BISOUS D'AMITIES A VOUS ♥♥ ♥♥
life as I see it... with a humorous twist!
November 4, 2016 at 2:13 pm
Gorgeous!
LikeLike
November 4, 2016 at 2:34 pm
Wow.
LikeLike
November 4, 2016 at 3:18 pm
Wow! So red.
LikeLike
November 4, 2016 at 4:57 pm
Beautiful!
LikeLike
November 4, 2016 at 10:27 pm
Glorious colours!!!
LikeLike
November 5, 2016 at 2:28 am
So vibrant Elizabeth.
xxx Huge Hugs xxx
LikeLike
November 5, 2016 at 8:26 pm
Wow! I can see why you couldn’t resist photographing these gorgeous trees. xx
LikeLike
November 8, 2016 at 12:16 pm
Love the colours, no wonder they caught your eye!
LikeLike
November 13, 2016 at 11:15 am
so beautiful…. I hope you are having a very nice autumn. 😀
LikeLike
November 13, 2016 at 12:26 pm
Such beautiful colors! Bet you had a great walk!
LikeLike
November 13, 2016 at 3:30 pm
Very beautiful
LikeLike
November 16, 2016 at 3:25 pm
Bonsoir
SAVOIR PRENDRE
Prendre le temps d’aimer
C’est l’éternelle jeunesse
C’est du rire
C’est la musique quand on se sens en pleine forme
C’est pleurer quand on a l’émotion
C’est du cœur à partager avec les siens ou avec ses amis
C’est de lire pour s’instruire et avoir su savoir
C’est écouter
C’est l’intelligence
De penser est la clé de la réussite
De jouer nous rappelle notre enfance
De rêver c’est un souffle de bonheur
Il faut prendre le temps de vivre car les jours passent vite
Passe une belle soirée
Gros bisous Bernard
LikeLike