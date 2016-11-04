Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Writing~Art~Life

Beautiful Autumn Trees

by 12 Comments

Took a walk this morning and had to snap these beauties with my phone.

fall-trees

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. I live with the most awesome husband ever. I have two handsome and wonderful sons. I also have two equally handsome and wonderful stepsons.

12 thoughts on “Beautiful Autumn Trees

Leave a comment

  6. davidprosser
    November 5, 2016 at 2:28 am

    So vibrant Elizabeth.
    xxx Huge Hugs xxx

    Like

    Reply
  7. clarepooley33
    November 5, 2016 at 8:26 pm

    Wow! I can see why you couldn’t resist photographing these gorgeous trees. xx

    Like

    Reply
  8. Ste J
    November 8, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    Love the colours, no wonder they caught your eye!

    Like

    Reply
  9. Aquileana
    November 13, 2016 at 11:15 am

    so beautiful…. I hope you are having a very nice autumn. 😀

    Like

    Reply
  10. janellmithani
    November 13, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    Such beautiful colors! Bet you had a great walk!

    Like

    Reply
  12. bernard25
    November 16, 2016 at 3:25 pm

    Bonsoir

    SAVOIR PRENDRE
    Prendre le temps d’aimer
    C’est l’éternelle jeunesse
    C’est du rire
    C’est la musique quand on se sens en pleine forme
    C’est pleurer quand on a l’émotion
    C’est du cœur à partager avec les siens ou avec ses amis
    C’est de lire pour s’instruire et avoir su savoir
    C’est écouter
    C’est l’intelligence
    De penser est la clé de la réussite
    De jouer nous rappelle notre enfance
    De rêver c’est un souffle de bonheur
    Il faut prendre le temps de vivre car les jours passent vite
    Passe une belle soirée
    Gros bisous Bernard

    Like

    Reply

