I’ve been reading through all the beautiful comments from the past few months since my husband’s passing and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you. There’s no real way to express the gratitude I feel. I appreciate your comforting words more than I could ever tell you. I am not up to blogging, but will try to post a photo or a re-blog of my older posts from time to time just to keep this thing active. Sending love and hugs to you all. You are such beautiful people and have been good friends to me even though we have never met in person. Take care.❤
November 1, 2016 at 10:35 pm
It is simply because you are so deserving of every kind thought and prayer….God bless you always sweet lady, you are loved xxxx
November 1, 2016 at 10:49 pm
you have simply a great blog, words of wisdom…
November 1, 2016 at 11:17 pm
You are most welcome, dear Elizabeth. I wish there was more that I could do. Know that I uplift you in my prayers.
November 2, 2016 at 3:29 am
Take your time Elizabeth. Having been in the same position as you I know the net can be theraputic at times and overwhelming at others. You’ve suffered a terrible loss and though we can’t suffer for you we can certainly feel for you, and we want you back on your own terms in your own time.
xxx Sending Massive Hugs xxx
November 2, 2016 at 7:12 am
We are always here. Be well. Be happy. Be you.
November 2, 2016 at 7:21 am
That’s what friends are for ~ the bad times, as well as the good.
November 2, 2016 at 7:21 am
Praying for you, Elizabeth. xo
November 2, 2016 at 3:28 pm
La vie est un poème vécu au jour le jour
Avec ses joies, ses échecs, ses tristesses
Ses amours et ses détresses
Il faut savoir garder l’espoir
Réussir ses combats contre la maladie ,ses désillusions ect ….
Etre solidaire entre amis (ies)
Avoir du cœur c’est comme si on avait envie de tout partager
N’oublie pas que la vie est un poème vécu au jour le jour
Alors vit ,,,,,ce poème, ce petit écris je le partage avec toi
Gros bisous
Bernard
Bonne soirée
November 2, 2016 at 5:23 pm
Elizabeth, it takes a long time after the loss of ones soul mate to get back to things we once enjoyed. But gradually it will come. Wishing you the best.
November 2, 2016 at 5:55 pm
My prayers are with you always Clare xx
November 13, 2016 at 12:36 pm
Elizabeth, I am just catching up on your posts. I’ve been away for a while. I am so sorry for your loss and wish you peace and love. I so enjoy your posts and seeing you on Instagram, too. Hugs from California
November 14, 2016 at 12:16 am
Hi Elizabeth, my prayers and love are with you. ❤ Take care and keep well. Thanks for stopping by.
November 16, 2016 at 8:05 am
Thinking of you Elizabeth. hugs and love Marie Therese
