I’ve been reading through all the beautiful comments from the past few months since my husband’s passing and I wanted to take a moment to say thank you. There’s no real way to express the gratitude I feel. I appreciate your comforting words more than I could ever tell you. I am not up to blogging, but will try to post a photo or a re-blog of my older posts from time to time just to keep this thing active. Sending love and hugs to you all. You are such beautiful people and have been good friends to me even though we have never met in person. Take care.❤

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Email

Reddit



LinkedIn

Tumblr



Pocket

Print



Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading... Related