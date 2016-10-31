Happy Halloween!

Hallowe’en
The ghosts of all things past parade,
Emerging from the mist and shade
That hid them from our gaze,
And, full of song and ringing mirth,
In one glad moment of rebirth,
And again they walk the ways of earth
As in the ancient days.
The beacon light shines on the hill,
The will-o’-wisps the forests fill
With flashes filched from noon;
And witches on their broomsticks spry
Speed here and yonder in the sky,
And lift their strident voices high
Unto the Hunter’s Moon.
The air resounds with tuneful notes
From myriads of straining throats,
All hailing Folly Queen;
So join the swelling choral throng,
Forget your sorrow and your wrong,
In one glad hour of joyous song
To honor Hallowe’en!
By John Kendrick Bangs – 1910
October 31, 2016 at 2:43 pm
November 1, 2016 at 10:01 pm
😀 Cute
October 31, 2016 at 6:15 pm
How are you doing, Elizabeth?
November 1, 2016 at 10:02 pm
I’m okay, Maniparna. Just going through the motions. Thank you for asking. Appreciate it. Hope you’re well. Hugs
November 2, 2016 at 5:08 pm
I’m doing fine, too…
Start blogging again..would love to read your wonderful write-ups…❤
October 31, 2016 at 8:48 pm
Nice re-blog Elizabeth! Hope you are okay xx❤ Hugs xx
November 1, 2016 at 10:05 pm
Thank you, Clare. I’m okay. Not really myself, but still here. Take care. ((HUGS))
November 2, 2016 at 4:14 pm
Thank-you Elizabeth❤ It takes a long time to come to terms with such a loss and we are never quite what we once were. Be kind to yourself xx Hugs
November 1, 2016 at 1:30 am
😍
November 1, 2016 at 10:07 pm
Thank you, Lucie. Hope you’re well. I appreciate all the lovely emails. They helped more than I can tell you. HUGS
November 1, 2016 at 11:44 pm
You’re welcome,Elizabeth. I continue to hold you close in thought and prayers.😍
