I Never Lost As Much-Emily Dickinson

I Never Lost As Much

I never lost as much but twice,

And that was in the sod.

Twice have I stood a beggar

Before the door of God!

Angels, twice descending,

Reimbursed my store.

Burglar, banker, father,

I am poor once more!

– Emily Dickinson

