I Never Lost As Much-Emily Dickinson

I Never Lost As Much
I never lost as much but twice,
And that was in the sod.
Twice have I stood a beggar
Before the door of God!
Angels, twice descending,
Reimbursed my store.
Burglar, banker, father,
I am poor once more!
– Emily Dickinson
May 7, 2016 at 7:53 am
My darling Liza
There will never be the words needed to comfort or take away the sorrow but my love and prayers are constant and in them you can always rely…..love you and thinking of you during this most sad time.
Deb xxxxx
May 7, 2016 at 8:07 am
Continuing to keep you in thoughts as you travel down that hard road marked Grief. You are not alone.
May 7, 2016 at 8:27 am
My dear Elizabeth. My dear Elizabeth. Such a tough, tough time. Grief punches us in the gut, hollows out our insides, and often leaves us with no words. Not the person in pain, not the persons who would like to help relieve that pain. Here I am, struggling to find words.
This I know: we hurt deeply because we have loved profoundly. And yet, who would not rather have loved?
My dear Elizabeth: my family and I hold you in our prayers and think of you every day. We wish we could do more.
May 7, 2016 at 3:12 pm
Please, stay as strong as you can, Elizabeth.
May 7, 2016 at 6:07 pm
Elizabeth, I continue to hold you and your family in my prayers. I think of you often.❤
May 7, 2016 at 6:46 pm
Stay strong, Elizabeth. I know it’s easier said than done…still, my love and prayers for you…❤
May 7, 2016 at 10:28 pm
Continuing to keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
May 8, 2016 at 6:08 pm
My prayers and thoughts are with you every day Elizabeth. xx Hugs xx
May 9, 2016 at 5:47 am
Bonjour Elizabeth belle petite poésie mais le cambriolage ce n’est pas bon
Dans un coin de mon cœur
Ton amitié vit comme une fleur
Avec un joli parfum de tendresse
Ses pétales sont toutes colorées
Les racines de cette fleur sont solides
Voilà ,pourquoi , notre amitié dure depuis
Des jours , des mois , des années
C’est un lien très fort entre nous
Je te souhaite une agréable journée
Prends bien soin de toi
Bernard , bise
Un petit café ensemble ,tisane ou autre
May 10, 2016 at 10:39 am
With each breath, grow strong. As time passes, healing comes.
The Sun shines a little brighter each day. Arms wrapping around you from everywhere
May 10, 2016 at 6:06 pm
Dear Elizabeth, You have been on my mind and in my heart on a daily basis…you are held and loved by so many…so many…feel the love and hugs being sent your way every day…. ❤
May 14, 2016 at 12:23 pm
Bonjour belle fille et bon week-end de Pentecôte
En cette nouvelle soirée
Comme un oiseau de tendresse
Je viens te chanter mon bonjour
Comme on chante les belles histoires
Je te peints mes pensées à l’encre de mes mots
Comme on peint les jolis tableaux
Je te dessine le contour de mes plus beaux sentiments
Comme on dessine l’innocence à travers les yeux d’un enfant
Je t’ai écris ces quelques lignes nappées de bonheur
Comme on écrit les plus beaux souvenirs
Je te souhaite une bonne soirée . avec des petits bisous
AMITIE
Bernard
May 19, 2016 at 2:49 pm
Bonsoir BELLE ELIZABETH
Je viens chez toi comme par magie
J’adore venir voir les nouveautés sur ton blog
A mon tour
Je vais essayer de faire rêver
Dans ce rêve
Tu y trouveras ma douceur
Tu y trouveras du bonheur
Tu te trouveras dans mon petit monde
De la joie et du partage
Même si ce n’est qu’un petit rêve
Il y aura quelques instants sur ton visage un sourire
Qui te permettra de réchauffer une partie de ton cœur
Gros bisous , Bernard
May 23, 2016 at 5:31 am
June 1, 2016 at 4:37 am
Bonjour BELLE ELYZABETH wouahouuuuuu
Mon plus grand plaisir
C’est de venir te saluer
Ce matin chez moi le temps n’est pas formidable
Toi !!! As- tu le beau temps
Mais je me dis quelque part tu es là
Prés ou loin qu’importe la distance
je compte ton amitié parmi les plus grandes
Ce n’est que du bonheur dans ma vie, un réconfort dans les moments
de doute et de chagrin avec grande source d’inspiration
Bernard
June 7, 2016 at 4:19 pm
Bonsoir ELIZABETH
L’amitié est un sentiment fort
Il est beau de la découvrir
Sur ton blog je peux lire tes poèmes , tes créations
Les messages de tes amis (ies)
C’est une appréciation forte
On peux y trouver toutes sortes d’amis Français ou étrangers
Quelle partage
Sur nos blogs on vit un monde de paix
Ce serait si beau que sur terre règne la paix règne
Passe une belle soirée , prends soin de toi
Bernard , bises
June 15, 2016 at 1:09 pm
Bonjour BELLE ELIZABETH
Mon passage sur ton joli blog
Ce sont mes 2 mains sur mon clavier
Sur un profil une belle image
Qui derrière cet écran se trouve une personne de gentille
La ou je retrouve une de mes meilleurs amies ou amis
Je te fais un énorme sourire même si tu ne vois pas
Dans le fond de mon cœur je te l’offre
Passe une agréable journée
Surtout ensoleillé ,chez moi le temps pas extra
Bise amicale Bernard
June 19, 2016 at 7:34 am
