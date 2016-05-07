I Never Lost As Much-Emily Dickinson

Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I Never Lost As Much

I never lost as much but twice,
And that was in the sod.
Twice have I stood a beggar
Before the door of God!

Angels, twice descending,
Reimbursed my store.
Burglar, banker, father,
I am poor once more!

– Emily Dickinson

  1. deliberatelydebbie
    May 7, 2016 at 7:53 am

    My darling Liza
    There will never be the words needed to comfort or take away the sorrow but my love and prayers are constant and in them you can always rely…..love you and thinking of you during this most sad time.
    Deb xxxxx

  2. Guido Blokland
    May 7, 2016 at 8:07 am

    Continuing to keep you in thoughts as you travel down that hard road marked Grief. You are not alone.

  3. Cynthia Reyes
    May 7, 2016 at 8:27 am

    My dear Elizabeth. My dear Elizabeth. Such a tough, tough time. Grief punches us in the gut, hollows out our insides, and often leaves us with no words. Not the person in pain, not the persons who would like to help relieve that pain. Here I am, struggling to find words.
    This I know: we hurt deeply because we have loved profoundly. And yet, who would not rather have loved?
    My dear Elizabeth: my family and I hold you in our prayers and think of you every day. We wish we could do more.

  4. Eric Tonningsen
    May 7, 2016 at 3:12 pm

    Please, stay as strong as you can, Elizabeth.

  5. Jill Weatherholt
    May 7, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Elizabeth, I continue to hold you and your family in my prayers. I think of you often.❤

  6. Maniparna Sengupta Majumder
    May 7, 2016 at 6:46 pm

    Stay strong, Elizabeth. I know it’s easier said than done…still, my love and prayers for you…❤

  7. T Ibara Photo
    May 7, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Continuing to keep you in my thoughts and prayers.

  8. clarepooley33
    May 8, 2016 at 6:08 pm

    My prayers and thoughts are with you every day Elizabeth. xx Hugs xx

  9. bernard25
    May 9, 2016 at 5:47 am

    Bonjour Elizabeth belle petite poésie mais le cambriolage ce n’est pas bon
    Dans un coin de mon cœur
    Ton amitié vit comme une fleur
    Avec un joli parfum de tendresse
    Ses pétales sont toutes colorées
    Les racines de cette fleur sont solides
    Voilà ,pourquoi , notre amitié dure depuis
    Des jours , des mois , des années
    C’est un lien très fort entre nous
    Je te souhaite une agréable journée
    Prends bien soin de toi
    Bernard , bise

    Un petit café ensemble ,tisane ou autre

  10. Eddie Two Hawks
    May 10, 2016 at 10:39 am

    With each breath, grow strong. As time passes, healing comes.
    The Sun shines a little brighter each day. Arms wrapping around you from everywhere

  11. Lucie
    May 10, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    Dear Elizabeth, You have been on my mind and in my heart on a daily basis…you are held and loved by so many…so many…feel the love and hugs being sent your way every day…. ❤

  12. bernard25
    May 14, 2016 at 12:23 pm

    Bonjour belle fille et bon week-end de Pentecôte

    En cette nouvelle soirée

    Comme un oiseau de tendresse

    Je viens te chanter mon bonjour

    Comme on chante les belles histoires

    Je te peints mes pensées à l’encre de mes mots

    Comme on peint les jolis tableaux

    Je te dessine le contour de mes plus beaux sentiments

    Comme on dessine l’innocence à travers les yeux d’un enfant

    Je t’ai écris ces quelques lignes nappées de bonheur

    Comme on écrit les plus beaux souvenirs

    Je te souhaite une bonne soirée . avec des petits bisous

    AMITIE

    Bernard

  13. bernard25
    May 19, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    Bonsoir BELLE ELIZABETH
    Je viens chez toi comme par magie
    J’adore venir voir les nouveautés sur ton blog
    A mon tour
    Je vais essayer de faire rêver
    Dans ce rêve
    Tu y trouveras ma douceur
    Tu y trouveras du bonheur
    Tu te trouveras dans mon petit monde
    De la joie et du partage
    Même si ce n’est qu’un petit rêve


    Il y aura quelques instants sur ton visage un sourire
    Qui te permettra de réchauffer une partie de ton cœur
    Gros bisous , Bernard

  15. bernard25
    June 1, 2016 at 4:37 am


    Bonjour BELLE ELYZABETH wouahouuuuuu
    Mon plus grand plaisir
    C’est de venir te saluer
    Ce matin chez moi le temps n’est pas formidable
    Toi !!! As- tu le beau temps
    Mais je me dis quelque part tu es là
    Prés ou loin qu’importe la distance
    je compte ton amitié parmi les plus grandes
    Ce n’est que du bonheur dans ma vie, un réconfort dans les moments
    de doute et de chagrin avec grande source d’inspiration
    Bernard

  16. bernard25
    June 7, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    Bonsoir ELIZABETH
    L’amitié est un sentiment fort
    Il est beau de la découvrir
    Sur ton blog je peux lire tes poèmes , tes créations
    Les messages de tes amis (ies)
    C’est une appréciation forte
    On peux y trouver toutes sortes d’amis Français ou étrangers
    Quelle partage
    Sur nos blogs on vit un monde de paix
    Ce serait si beau que sur terre règne la paix règne


    Passe une belle soirée , prends soin de toi
    Bernard , bises

  17. bernard25
    June 15, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    Bonjour BELLE ELIZABETH
    Mon passage sur ton joli blog
    Ce sont mes 2 mains sur mon clavier
    Sur un profil une belle image
    Qui derrière cet écran se trouve une personne de gentille
    La ou je retrouve une de mes meilleurs amies ou amis
    Je te fais un énorme sourire même si tu ne vois pas
    Dans le fond de mon cœur je te l’offre
    Passe une agréable journée
    Surtout ensoleillé ,chez moi le temps pas extra
    Bise amicale Bernard

