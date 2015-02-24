Elizabeth Melton Parsons

More Paintings

plein air pond

romance in the rain

sunset sail

fishing

winter drive

Copyright: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

 

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

53 thoughts on “More Paintings

  1. Cynthia Reyes
    February 24, 2015 at 4:54 pm

    wow, Elizabeth! They are ALL beautiful.
    I especially like the second one.

    Such talent.

  3. laurent domergue
    February 24, 2015 at 4:57 pm

    ” Winter Drive ” I think at CLINT and MERYL in ” …!!!

  4. Lucie
    February 24, 2015 at 6:26 pm

    Lovely work, E! I’m actually thinkin’ of trying out water colors myself in my “old age”….You’ve inspired me, Little Buddy! (Mind you, I can’t even color “between the lines”, but what the heck….can’t shoot me for trying, eh?????) 🙂

  5. Jill Weatherholt
    February 24, 2015 at 7:22 pm

    Wow! You’re so talented, Elizabeth! These are all so beautiful. I really like the “Romance in the Rain.” Derek is currently working a jigsaw puzzle that looks very much like your “Winter Drive” painting. Thanks for sharing these lovely works of art!

  6. clarepooley33
    February 24, 2015 at 8:06 pm

    You are so clever! These are very good. I love the way you’ve painted the water and the sky in ‘Fishing’.

  7. Ralph
    February 24, 2015 at 8:13 pm

    I do like your Sunset Sail Elizabeth. So much so I had to put my sunglasses and sun cream on 😀 xox ❤

  9. J M Lysun
    February 24, 2015 at 11:08 pm

    Love your paintings! The second one is my favourite. It’s so full of life!

  10. Poetsmith
    February 25, 2015 at 12:34 am

    Beautiful pieces of original art! You do lovely paintings, Elizabeth… 🙂

  11. john flanagan
    February 25, 2015 at 4:36 am

    Elizabeth
    these are genuinely fine works

    In Admiration

    john

  12. Mary
    February 25, 2015 at 11:14 am

    Love seeing your paintings, awesome work and each with their own story. You work the lights beautifully – love the sunset.

  14. Maniparna Sengupta Majumder
    February 25, 2015 at 4:26 pm

    Wonderful paintings …… I like the “Romance in the Rain” most… great talent… 🙂

  16. Roger Baker-Utah
    February 26, 2015 at 1:00 am

    I especially liked “Romance in the Rain”.

  17. Emilio Pasquale
    February 26, 2015 at 11:31 am

    You are a very talented young woman. Is that a sexist compliment? I don’t mean it as such. Maybe I’ll just leave it at “you are very talented”! I like Romance In The Rain the best. Besides the subject matter its the texture and technique!

  18. newyorknorthfineart
    February 26, 2015 at 2:56 pm

    Beautiful work! I especially like the plein air pond! I know how difficult plein air can be and you really nailed it!! ~Rita

  19. Resa
    February 26, 2015 at 7:42 pm

    Wow! Those are so romantic, a pure joy to look at! 🙂 Thank you!! 🙂

  20. Jane Thorne
    March 4, 2015 at 8:02 am

    I love ‘Romance in the Rain’ ❤

  21. reocochran
    March 4, 2015 at 7:57 pm

    I liked all of your paintings and felt they covered most of the seasons, too. My favorites are tied between the colorful umbrellas in “Romance in the Rain” and “Winter’s Drive.” The golden sunshine and the red covered bridge really are special in this and the trees look real!

  22. staviolatte
    March 25, 2015 at 10:23 am

    Waahh very beautiful paintings! And the inspirational quote from Mark Twain is epic!

  23. rubiescorner
    September 18, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    “Romance in the Rain” is beautiful. I like all your paintings.

“Our opinions do not really blossom into fruition until we have expressed them to someone else.” ― Mark Twain

