More Paintings

Copyright: Elizabeth Melton Parsons
February 24, 2015 at 4:54 pm
wow, Elizabeth! They are ALL beautiful.
I especially like the second one.
Such talent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 7:39 am
Thank you, Cynthia. You are so kind. Seems that one is the most popular. Hope you are well. xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 24, 2015 at 4:55 pm
Beautiful paintings!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:47 am
Thank you! 🙂 xo
LikeLike
February 24, 2015 at 4:57 pm
” Winter Drive ” I think at CLINT and MERYL in ” …!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:46 am
Exactly! So romantic and heartbreaking. I cry every time I see it. Thank you! 🙂 xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 24, 2015 at 6:26 pm
Lovely work, E! I’m actually thinkin’ of trying out water colors myself in my “old age”….You’ve inspired me, Little Buddy! (Mind you, I can’t even color “between the lines”, but what the heck….can’t shoot me for trying, eh?????) 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:45 am
Hey, coloring between the lines is way overrated. 😀 Painting is all about freedom of expression. Think- finger painting by children and you’re all set. It’s very relaxing. ((HUGS))
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 4:58 pm
Hm…”finger painting”….You know? You’ve
just given me another way to express my self, Kiddo! Thanks!!!!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 7:30 am
😀 Have at it, Lucie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 24, 2015 at 7:22 pm
Wow! You’re so talented, Elizabeth! These are all so beautiful. I really like the “Romance in the Rain.” Derek is currently working a jigsaw puzzle that looks very much like your “Winter Drive” painting. Thanks for sharing these lovely works of art!
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 25, 2015 at 8:41 am
Thank you, Jill, a lot of people are drawn to that one. I love it too! lol. I’ve not had time to start the puzzles I recently purchased. I really need to make time for them. Have a beautiful day. 🙂 xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 24, 2015 at 8:06 pm
You are so clever! These are very good. I love the way you’ve painted the water and the sky in ‘Fishing’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:24 am
Thank you for such a beautiful comment, Clare. My husband loves that part too. 😀 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 24, 2015 at 8:13 pm
I do like your Sunset Sail Elizabeth. So much so I had to put my sunglasses and sun cream on 😀 xox ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:22 am
Good morning, my darling friend, and thank you! I will join you on that sunset sail. You bring the sunscreen, Ralph, and I’ll bring the picnic basket. 🙂 xoxox
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:11 pm
No rocking the boat now ! Don’t want to be blamed for a local tsunami on shore 😉 heehee. 😀 xoxox
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 7:40 am
😛 ❤
LikeLike
February 24, 2015 at 11:07 pm
So nice like nature
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:20 am
Thank you so much, Sanjeet! Have a lovely day. xo
LikeLike
February 24, 2015 at 11:08 pm
Love your paintings! The second one is my favourite. It’s so full of life!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:17 am
Thank you! Your beautiful comment made my morning. 🙂 xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 12:34 am
Beautiful pieces of original art! You do lovely paintings, Elizabeth… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:16 am
Thank you, Iris. Your kindness is so appreciated! 🙂 ❤
LikeLike
February 25, 2015 at 12:19 pm
🙂 ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 4:36 am
Elizabeth
these are genuinely fine works
In Admiration
john
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 8:13 am
Such a lovely compliment. Thank you, John. xo
LikeLike
February 25, 2015 at 11:14 am
Love seeing your paintings, awesome work and each with their own story. You work the lights beautifully – love the sunset.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 11:33 am
Thank you, Mary. Coming from such a fine artist, I’m extremely flattered. I’m not a gifted artist as you are, but I sure love to dabble. Maybe that’s why I love it so much–no pressure. 😀 xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 11:35 am
Are you serious, your work is awesome and hopefully you take more time to have fun painting. Yeah, Elizabeth you are one talented woman!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 7:48 am
Ahhh, Mary, you are a sweetheart. You just made my year. Thank you! 🙂 xo
LikeLike
February 25, 2015 at 2:37 pm
Beauty, such beauty!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 7:48 am
Thank you, Christy! 🙂 xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 25, 2015 at 4:26 pm
Wonderful paintings …… I like the “Romance in the Rain” most… great talent… 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 7:49 am
Your kind comment made me smile. Thank you so much, Maniparna! 🙂 xo
LikeLike
February 25, 2015 at 6:59 pm
really talented! So nice!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 7:59 am
Good morning, Wifey, and thank you for the kind comment. I’d like to welcome you to my little home here on the web and to WordPress. Have fun! 🙂
LikeLike
February 26, 2015 at 1:00 am
I especially liked “Romance in the Rain”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 8:00 am
Thank so much, Roger. 🙂 xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 11:31 am
You are a very talented young woman. Is that a sexist compliment? I don’t mean it as such. Maybe I’ll just leave it at “you are very talented”! I like Romance In The Rain the best. Besides the subject matter its the texture and technique!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 6:00 pm
Hey, Emilio, anytime someone calls me a ‘young woman’ it’s a great compliment and I’ll take it. 😀 Thank you for the compliment on the painting too! xo
LikeLike
February 26, 2015 at 2:56 pm
Beautiful work! I especially like the plein air pond! I know how difficult plein air can be and you really nailed it!! ~Rita
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 5:45 pm
It is more of a challenge, that’s for sure, but I love painting in the open air. Thank you for the lovely compliment, Rita. Dropped by your blog. Very nice, Love those seascapes. 🙂
LikeLike
February 26, 2015 at 7:42 pm
Wow! Those are so romantic, a pure joy to look at! 🙂 Thank you!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 26, 2015 at 11:42 pm
Thank you for such a lovely compliment, Resa. 🙂 HUGS
LikeLike
February 26, 2015 at 11:43 pm
(HUGS)
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 4, 2015 at 8:02 am
I love ‘Romance in the Rain’ ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 4, 2015 at 9:02 am
Thank you, Jane. I appreciate the lovely comment. ((HUGS))
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 4, 2015 at 7:57 pm
I liked all of your paintings and felt they covered most of the seasons, too. My favorites are tied between the colorful umbrellas in “Romance in the Rain” and “Winter’s Drive.” The golden sunshine and the red covered bridge really are special in this and the trees look real!
LikeLike
March 4, 2015 at 8:13 pm
Such a beautiful compliment, Robin. Thank you so very much! 🙂 xo
LikeLike
March 25, 2015 at 10:23 am
Waahh very beautiful paintings! And the inspirational quote from Mark Twain is epic!
LikeLike
March 25, 2015 at 1:50 pm
Thank you so much! 🙂
LikeLike
September 18, 2017 at 7:20 pm
“Romance in the Rain” is beautiful. I like all your paintings.
LikeLike