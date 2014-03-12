First Signs of Spring-Purple Crocus

It’s said that when the Robins return spring has sprung. The Robins have been back for about three weeks, but it has still been very wintry. Seeing them hopping around the yard with their rusty, red chests puffed out did however, give the promise of spring.
A more definite sign are these little beauties. I came across a huge patch of them on my walk a couple of days ago. They were growing in a vacant lot where once a devoted gardener lived and with a loving hand planted them all over their front lawn. The house and it’s occupants may be long gone, but these purple blooms popping up every year means they will never be forgotten. It may be snowing today, but having seen these crocus I know spring is very, very near.
“Quizás viajar no sea suficiente para prevenir la intolerancia, pero si logra demostrarnos que todas las personas lloran, ríen, comen, se preocupan y mueren, puede entonces introducir la idea de que si tratamos de entendernos los unos a los otros, quizás hasta nos hagamos amigos” – Maya Angelou
March 12, 2014 at 8:37 pm
Beautiful photos! Glad to see some spring colors as this winter just won’t go away. We, too, saw our first robins today, despite a new fall of snow all about. The fat little birds looked confused, as though trying to figure out where all the grass and bushes are! 🙂
LikeLike
March 13, 2014 at 12:46 pm
Thank you! Maybe they thought they’d flown the wrong way. 😀 It is nice to see the spring blossoms. Can’t wait for more.
LikeLike
March 13, 2014 at 7:47 am
I love the purple crocus…great photos, Elizabeth. It’s funny, when I lived in Virginia, the Robins always left in the winter and returned for spring. Here in North Carolina, they stay year around. It’s odd to see them when it’s so cold.
LikeLike
March 13, 2014 at 12:47 pm
Thanks, Jill. The Robins over wintered here last winter. It was a mild winter. Wonder how the little guys knew it would be?
LikeLike
March 13, 2014 at 2:07 pm
I often wonder that myself.
LikeLike
March 13, 2014 at 7:27 pm
Superb colour got a bit of purple envy!! loI wonder if crocus grows in Australia???? Off to google! Thanks for sharing xxxx
LikeLike
March 14, 2014 at 6:27 am
You’re welcome, Deb. My bet is they’d grow about anywhere. 😀
LikeLike
March 14, 2014 at 8:33 pm
“Spring has sprung”! 🙂 Well…even here, where we only have different shades of summer, the so-called spring is extending beyond its normal duration…for instance, normally mid march max temperatures hover in the mid-thirties( degree Celsius), whereas this year it is still five degrees lower…I am not complaining, though! 🙂
LikeLike
March 15, 2014 at 9:13 am
Sounds wonderful and I would not complain either. 😀
LikeLike
March 15, 2014 at 8:22 am
How beautiful!
LikeLike
March 15, 2014 at 9:14 am
Thank you so much! 🙂
LikeLike
March 12, 2017 at 8:56 am
Reblogged this on Elizabeth Melton Parsons and commented:
The crocus have come and gone for this spring, but it’s still wintry cold out there. These little beauties from a couple of years ago are a reminder that spring is indeed coming. 🙂
LikeLike