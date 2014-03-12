First Signs of Spring-Purple Crocus

Elizabeth Melton Parsons

It’s said that when the Robins return spring has sprung. The Robins have been back for about three weeks, but it has still been very wintry. Seeing them hopping around the yard with their rusty, red chests puffed out did however, give the promise of spring.

A more definite sign are these little beauties. I came across a huge patch of them on my walk a couple of days ago. They were growing in a vacant lot where once a devoted gardener lived and with a loving hand planted them all over their front lawn. The house and it’s occupants may be long gone, but these purple blooms popping up every year means they will never be forgotten. It may be snowing today, but having seen these crocus I know spring is very, very near.

Crocus Blooming

Crocus Blooming

Crocus Flowers

Crocus Flowers

Crocus Booms

Crocus Blooms

  1. CortlandWriter
    March 12, 2014 at 8:37 pm

    Beautiful photos! Glad to see some spring colors as this winter just won’t go away. We, too, saw our first robins today, despite a new fall of snow all about. The fat little birds looked confused, as though trying to figure out where all the grass and bushes are! 🙂

  2. Jill Weatherholt
    March 13, 2014 at 7:47 am

    I love the purple crocus…great photos, Elizabeth. It’s funny, when I lived in Virginia, the Robins always left in the winter and returned for spring. Here in North Carolina, they stay year around. It’s odd to see them when it’s so cold.

  3. deliberatelydebbie
    March 13, 2014 at 7:27 pm

    Superb colour got a bit of purple envy!! loI wonder if crocus grows in Australia???? Off to google! Thanks for sharing xxxx

  4. Know-All
    March 14, 2014 at 8:33 pm

    “Spring has sprung”! 🙂 Well…even here, where we only have different shades of summer, the so-called spring is extending beyond its normal duration…for instance, normally mid march max temperatures hover in the mid-thirties( degree Celsius), whereas this year it is still five degrees lower…I am not complaining, though! 🙂

  6. Elizabeth Melton Parsons
    March 12, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Reblogged this on Elizabeth Melton Parsons and commented:

    The crocus have come and gone for this spring, but it’s still wintry cold out there. These little beauties from a couple of years ago are a reminder that spring is indeed coming. 🙂

