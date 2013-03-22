Elizabeth Melton Parsons

The Courting of Mary

The Courting of Mary

I fell in love with a beautiful maid

and Mary was her name.

Never was there a more beautiful lass

that I have ever known.

I sent her pretty flowers

and a note with all my love.

I sent her lovely sweets

and sang beneath her window.

I asked her to be my bride

and come away with me.

My heart was nearly broken

when she married Freddie McGhee.

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

6 thoughts on “The Courting of Mary

  1. Elizabeth Melton Parsons
    March 22, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Reblogged this on Elizabeth Melton Parsons and commented:

    Looking back at a little humor.

  2. Jill Weatherholt
    March 22, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    It’s always fun to look back at things we’ve written, isn’t it?

