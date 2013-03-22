The Courting of Mary
I fell in love with a beautiful maid
and Mary was her name.
Never was there a more beautiful lass
that I have ever known.
I sent her pretty flowers
and a note with all my love.
I sent her lovely sweets
and sang beneath her window.
I asked her to be my bride
and come away with me.
My heart was nearly broken
when she married Freddie McGhee.
Like this: Like Loading...
Related
Categories:
graphics, humor, photos, poetry, writing | Tags: blog writing, blogging, E. G. Parsons, elizabeth melton parsons, humor, images, poetry, romance, silly romance poem, writing | Permalink.
I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons.
elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
March 22, 2017 at 12:26 pm
Reblogged this on Elizabeth Melton Parsons and commented:
Looking back at a little humor.
LikeLike
March 22, 2017 at 12:49 pm
It’s always fun to look back at things we’ve written, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2017 at 4:30 pm
Especially when you’re too lazy to come up with anything new. 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2017 at 7:22 pm
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2017 at 8:54 pm
Cute :)……and you know I’ll have to do likewise and re-post some old posts as Ive simply had no time of late for my poor little blog. (and NO new ideas)
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 22, 2017 at 11:12 pm
I know, sweetie…you are one busy little lady. Me…I have too much time and no desire. Love you. ❤
LikeLike