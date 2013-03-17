Elizabeth Melton Parsons

Happy St. Patrick’s Day – An Irish Story and Blessing

IRISH STORY

An Irishman and an American were sitting in the bar at Shannon Airport.

“I’ve come to meet my brother,” said the Irishman. “He’s due to fly in from

America in an hour’s time. It’s his first trip home in forty years”.

“Will you be able to recognize him?” asked the American.

“I’m sure I won’t,” said the Irishman, “after all, he’s been away for a long time”.

“I wonder if he’ll recognize you?” said the American.

“Of course he will,” said the Irishman. “Sure, an’ I haven’t been away at all”.

OLD CELTIC BLESSING

May the blessing of light be on you—

light without and light within.

May the blessed sunlight shine on you

and warm your heart

till it glows like a great peat fire.

 

　Elizabeth

Author: Elizabeth Melton Parsons

I'm a novelist, poet, and artist. I love books, nature, art, and gardening. I'm a rock hound and there's a photo of me with a cool fossil rock on my about page, I take a lot of nature pictures. The background here is one of mine. Unfortunately I recently lost my wonderful husband, but I'm grateful to have the blessing of two beautiful sons. elizabethmeltonparsons.wordpress.com is © Elizabeth Melton Parsons 2007-2017. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this blog’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Elizabeth Melton Parsons with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

12 thoughts on “Happy St. Patrick’s Day – An Irish Story and Blessing

  2. cyril
    March 17, 2013 at 3:03 pm

    Hello Elizabeth great post

  3. jalal michael sabbagh.http://gravatar.com/jmsabbagh86@gmail.com
    March 18, 2013 at 8:58 pm

    Nice story beautiful blessing .Thank you for sharing and thank you for liking my post (present time…) blessings.jalal

  6. Cynthia Reyes
    March 17, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Love it and have just reposted to FB. Happy St. Paddy’s Day to you too!

  7. deliberatelydebbie
    March 18, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    an-deas! Go raibh maith agat😊😉

