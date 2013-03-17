Happy St. Patrick’s Day – An Irish Story and Blessing

IRISH STORY
An Irishman and an American were sitting in the bar at Shannon Airport.
“I’ve come to meet my brother,” said the Irishman. “He’s due to fly in from
America in an hour’s time. It’s his first trip home in forty years”.
“Will you be able to recognize him?” asked the American.
“I’m sure I won’t,” said the Irishman, “after all, he’s been away for a long time”.
“I wonder if he’ll recognize you?” said the American.
“Of course he will,” said the Irishman. “Sure, an’ I haven’t been away at all”.
OLD CELTIC BLESSING
May the blessing of light be on you—
light without and light within.
May the blessed sunlight shine on you
and warm your heart
till it glows like a great peat fire.
Elizabeth
March 17, 2013 at 9:32 am
nice one! 🙂
March 17, 2013 at 1:59 pm
Thanks. 🙂
March 17, 2013 at 3:03 pm
Hello Elizabeth great post
March 17, 2013 at 8:26 pm
Thanks so much, Cyril. 🙂
March 18, 2013 at 12:43 am
Always Welcome Elizabeth..Nice to meet here.Are you interested to write Articles Through our blog.Feel free to contact cyrilpabraham@gmail.com
Thanks Cyril
March 18, 2013 at 8:58 pm
Nice story beautiful blessing .Thank you for sharing and thank you for liking my post (present time…) blessings.jalal
March 18, 2013 at 11:20 pm
Thanks so much! 🙂
March 17, 2017 at 1:59 pm
Reblogged this on Elizabeth Melton Parsons.
March 17, 2017 at 5:05 pm
Love it and have just reposted to FB. Happy St. Paddy’s Day to you too!
March 18, 2017 at 8:31 pm
an-deas! Go raibh maith agat😊😉
March 18, 2017 at 10:47 pm
Thank you too, Deb. Love you!
